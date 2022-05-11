Get Outdoors Pocono Series Gives The Public Exclusive Access To Buck Hill Trails

Photo by BWA

By Joanna Stone

The "Get Outdoors Poconos" series invites the public to hike Buck Hill's private trails! The Brodhead Watershed Association is privileged to obtain exclusive access to this one-time event.

Buck Hill Falls is situated within Jenkins Woods, a section of old growth forests of oak, hemlock, white pine, birch, and tulip poplar that was spared from logging in the late 1800s.

The Spring is exploding with delicate shoots and blossoms. The scenic beauty of this enchanted forest attracts many outdoor enthusiasts from all over the tri-state area to hike its trails. The hike includes beautiful waterfalls and stunning views of the nearby Chestnut Ridge section of the Pocono Plateau. The opportunity to hike this picturesque trail is an excellent outdoor adventure.

The Buck Hill/Jenkins Woods hike will be led by the Pocono Avian Research Center's Darryl Speicher, who is a board member of the Brodhead Watershed Association. The Brodhead Watershed Association and the William Penn Foundation are sponsoring this event as part of the Get Outdoors Poconos series. For program details, visit: brodheadwatershed.org/gopoconos/

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required.

BUCK HILL/JENKINS WOODS HIKE

WHEN: 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022

WHERE: Meet at the lower pool parking lot

COST: FREE

For more information, call the BWA office at 570-839-1120 or email info@brodheadwatershed.org.

Register for the Buck Hill Hike

NOTE: This hike can be strenuous at times, and participants should bring water, a light snack, hiking shoes, and walking aids if needed. The old stone bridges and old forest pathways can be slippery.