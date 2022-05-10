Stroudsburg, PA

Rimrock Masonic Center To Host All You Can Eat Spaghetti Dinner

Stroudsburg Herald

Photo by jeffreyw

By Maria Montecristo

Giving back to the community is an integral part of the Brotherhood of Freemasons. 

So who are the Freemasons? Some in our area are not familiar with this historical fraternity. 

"Many of our nation's early patriots were Freemasons and 13 signers of the Constitution and 14 Presidents of the United States, including George Washington. Today, more than three million Freemasons worldwide come from virtually every occupation and profession. Within the fraternity, however, they all meet as equals. They come from diverse political ideologies, but they meet as friends. They come from virtually every religious belief, but they all believe in a supreme being.

One of the fascinating aspects of Freemasonry has always been: how so many men from so many different walks of life can meet together in peace, never have any political or religious debates, always conduct their affairs in harmony and friendship, and call each other "Brother!"

On Saturday, May 21st, please join The Brotherhood of Freemasons at the Rimrock Masonic Center, 2720 Rimrock Road, Stroudsburg, PA. The masons invite you from 4 PM to 7 PM to indulge in a taste of Italy as they serve you and your family, friends, or possibly your date their all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner.

There will be meatballs and a salad bar in keeping with Italian tradition. 

So come to the Masonic Center for a break from the kitchen and enjoy a nice meal. All this for the reasonable cost of $10.00 per person; ages six to twelve are $5.00, and children under six are free.

For directions or additional information, please call 

(570) 620-1132

