In Honor Of Mother's Day | Explore The Poconos With Your Mom

Photo by ugod

By Jasmin Targaryen

Mother's day is just around the corner. Did you almost forget? Your mom can be your best friend or not, but there are always moments and memories to cherish. Having a mother or a mother-like figure in our life is truly an honor.

We might not all have the best relationships with our moms, but this is the day to appreciate them even if they are not perfect. If your biological mother is not in your life, you can still find a woman who is remarkable and nurturing in your life.

Whether it is your grandmothers, teachers, coaches, or mentoring friends, they are figures of love and creation all around us. Celebrate them. Here are some fun things you can do in Stroudsburg this Sunday to honor your mom or any mother figure in your life.

The Renegade Winery

The n Mother's Day Celebration, May 8 from 12p-6p

Live Music | Sarah Teti, 2p-4p

Charcuterie Graze Boxes are available for order from The Charcuterie on Main

Sangria Features:

Hot Mama Margarita Sangria: a spicy grapefruit & jalapeño sangria margarita made with jalapeño wine

Mom Juice Sangria: a raspberry rose mule sangria made with Pink Crush wine

Vendor Booth | Burn Therapy Candle Co. will be in the tasting room with their artisan soy candles for sale!

FREE Gift for Mom (while supplies last!)

Spice Kitchen

Guests can enjoy a Mother's Day Buffet, Sunday 12 pm- 8 pm. It includes a complimentary glass of Champagne/Draft Beer @ $23.99 + Taxes + Gratuity

Mother's Day Celebration | Stroudsmoor Country Inn

Mother's Day is a time to appreciate all the mothers do for their families. Make this Mother's Day even more special by taking her to dinner at Stroudsmoor Country Inn. You can enjoy special prices for Mother's Day. With a wide selection of signature dishes and seafood dishes, everyone will find something they like. And what Mother's Day is complete without dessert? Dessert is the perfect ending to a delicious meal.

Show her how special she is by including an overnight stay with spa services the next day! For more information and reservations, call 570-421-6431 Ext. 406

Creative Canvas Studio

Sweet Wisteria

Invite your mom to sip and paint at Creative Canvas Studio. Both of you will have a great time laughing and painting at the studio. No art experience is needed! Our artists will teach you to step by step to a beautiful finished painting. Reserve your seats early; events fill up quickly.

All supplies are provided. Step by step instruction.

Bring your own snacks and beverages. When not eating and drinking, masks are worn. Your group will be seated at a table. There will be a social distance between the tables. An air purifier of medical grade has been installed.

Mother's Day at Shawnee - Shawnee Inn

Make her feel special! Take her out to brunch fitting for a queen! The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort are hosting our Mother's Day brunch on Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 11 am to 3 pm in Worthington Ballroom.

For reservations, please call: 570-424-4000.

Adults: $44

Seniors (65+): $37

Youth (12-16): $30

Children (2-11): $2 per year of age

(does not include tax and gratuity)

Bushkill Community Church

ALL women and girls are welcome to enjoy a great meal together prepared by the men of Bushkill Community Church! Register on the church website on May 7, 2022, at 6 pm.