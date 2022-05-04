Gateway To The Poconos May Be Risky | RT I80 Subject To Sudden Failure

Photo by I80 DWG Coalition

By Maria Montecristo

According to an April 22, 2022, article in the New Jersey Herald, NJDOT held an internal committee meeting to discuss advancing a project to study "damage to a retaining wall that supports a raised section of Route 80, near the Delaware Water Gap". According to the meeting's agenda, the wall may be"subject to sudden failure".

It continues, "the wall does not meet current serviceability requirements due to its minimal reinforcement. Due to the tied-back construction of the existing wall, it could be subject to sudden failure, which is a risk to the traveling public and could result in a closure of I-80."

The wall, built in 1952, consists of forty-nine panels, with minimal reinforcement in stem walls and footings. Recently, interim emergency repairs were completed to remove scouring and repair a wall panel. "However, upon clearing vegetation west of this wall repair, additional wall deterioration was observed with a minimum 12-inch-deep crack adjacent to the wall shear key." Footage taken in 2020 by resident Tara Mezzanotte, Founding member of the I80 DWG Coalition as part of her campaign to draw attention to the "erosion cave" and other problems with the 70-year-old road and wall show that it already existed. The I80 DWG Coalition seeks an independent agency to review all projects and plans regarding the Rt. 80 EB Retaining Wall.

Photo BY SH

NJDOT confirmed the agenda's validity to the Stroudsburg Herald. In addition, they sent a statement, " I-80 is safe for the motoring public. The Department is continuously performing structural inspections and making interim repairs, as needed, to ensure that the wall and roadway remain safe and reliable."

You may view the meeting agenda at this link: CPC Agenda- April 20, 2022- Route 80 EB Retaining Wall.pdf(Shared)- Adobe cloud storage