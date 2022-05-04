Culture And Passion Inspire Fusia Center For The Arts

Stroudsburg, PA

The Beautiful Day Un Dia Bonito Show had the privilege to have Francesca Marinaro, owner of one of the largest dance centers in our region- Fusia Center for the Arts on our program last season. We had the opportunity to laugh and learn more about Fusia Center for the Arts together. As Latinos, Dance is one of our favorite forms of expression, and no one knows this more than Francesca, so we thought we would highlight her this week to share more about herself and her passion for Fusia Center for the Arts.

Beautiful Day Un Dia Bonito: Francesca, It is so great to have you join us. Would you share with us some of your Latin roots with our readers?

Francesca Marinaro: I grew up with wonderful Latin family traditions as my mother is from Uruguay and my husband's mother is from Puerto Rico. We grew up with a love for music, dancing, and good food! As a family of six now, we love to make sure we listen to lots of music, speak Spanish in our home, and practice sharing good meals! My husband always loves to share stories of our ancestors and family tree. It grows us closer together and instills such an appreciation for our home and family.

The Beautiful Day Un Dia Bonito Show: Francesca, Please share with our readers some of your favorite Latin traditions

Francesca Marinaro: One of our most significant traditions is dancing together. We always practiced salsa, merengue, and fun partner dances together! Our kitchen is always filled with dancing! To us, there is nothing more important than spending time together as a family. That is something our Latin roots certainly instilled.

The Beautiful Day Un Dia Bonito Show: Francesca, Please share with us a little about Fusia Center for the Arts and how it came to be

Francesca Marinaro: Much of my love for dancing growing up evolved into the dream of opening up my own studio. I knew I wanted to create a space that served as a creative outlet and embraced diversity and the integration of all performing and fine arts! The word Fusia came from a play on the word fusion, a fusion of cultures, art, music, and Dance!

The Beautiful Day Un Dia Bonito Show: Francesca, What are some popular Latin music and dance styles that were your favorite growing up?

Francesca Marinaro: I grew up dancing to Gloria Estefan, Shakira, Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, and all the best! I would have to say Elvis Crespo's Suavemente is still a favorite!! Merengue is also my favorite Latin dance style I enjoy!

The Beautiful Day Un Dia Bonito Show: What's up next for Fusia Center for the Arts this year?

Francesca Marinaro: We are so excited to be heading into a fantastic end-of-the-season recital with our energy through the roof! We will be heading into our 12th summer and offering more camps and classes. We are so grateful to our Fusia family as we couldn't be more proud of the special home Fusia has become for so many young artists. We have many new advancements in store for the 2022-2023 season and can't wait for all that is to come! We believe it is always just the beginning as there is so much "dancing" still to do!

We want to thank Francesca for joining us today and sharing some insight into an aspect of the culture we love, Dance! You can catch Fusia Center for the Arts at this Summer's Shawnee Riverfest Concert benefiting The Pocono Mountains United Way on June 10th and supporting The American Cancer Society, The Red Cross, and Hospice House. Fusia Center for the Arts is looking forward to continuing its support of the Big Brother Big Sisters Telethon. You can follow Fusia Center for the Arts on social media on FB, Twitter, and their website www.fusiadance.org. You can also call 570-421-7895 or visit them at 2123 W. Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA for a tour.

#VIVADANCE!

