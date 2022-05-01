Madden Reelection Campaign | New District Maps, Same Tireless Work Ethic

Photo by Maureen Madden Website

MOUNT POCONO -- Maureen Madden's work is far from finished.

The three-term Democratic incumbent representing Pennsylvania's 115th

Legislative District in Monroe County, Madden officially launched her reelection campaign in late March in Mount Pocono. More than 100 supporters joined Madden in the hometown of the late, great longtime friend and mentor, former state Representative Joe Battisto, who is the last Democrat to represent Mount Pocono (1983-2000).

After the 2020 U.S. Census-driven reapportionment, the newly drawn 115th now includes Mount Pocono Borough along with Barrett, Coolbaugh, Middle Smithfield (part, West), Paradise, Pocono, and Price townships, as well as parts of Stroud Township (Districts 2, 4, & 5). The new district follows a plan that rescinds decades of gerrymandering.

"I am excited to see Mount Pocono Borough, Barrett, Middle Smithfield (West), and Pocono townships added to the district; my commitment to the region remains unchanged," Madden said. "

“No matter your age, race, ethnicity or gender identity, or where you live in the 115th district, we all want the same things: to live in a safe, clean and stable environment, to be financially secure, to have opportunities to succeed, and to have avenues to enjoy life,” Madden said. “My mission is to ensure that happens for as many people as possible."

Madden has risen through the ranks during her three terms, as she currently holds a leadership position as the Democratic Chairwoman of the Northeast Delegation. She also serves on the House's State Government, Education, Human Services, and Gaming Oversight committees. In addition, Madden sits on PHEAA's Board of Directors, and she was recently named to the member advisory board for her Caucus' Diversity & Inclusion Council.

Before winning the election to the PA House of Representatives in 2016, Madden was an educator at East Stroudsburg University. She has a master's degree in communication arts from Marywood University and earned her bachelor's degree in political science from Marymount Manhattan College.

She and her husband, Roy, live in Tobyhanna with their dog, Betty, and Madden adores her grandson, who lives with his parents on Long Island.

