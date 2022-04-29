Tobyhanna, PA

The St. Luke's University Health Network Is Offering Health Care In Tobyhanna Township

Al Heyward, a resident of Coolbaugh twp and staff to PA State Senator Mario Scavello with Donald SeiplePhoto by MP

By Maria Montecristo

On Monday, May 2nd, 2022, St. Luke's Family Medicine in Tobyhanna will open its doors to the public. St. Luke's offers primary family medicine, internal medicine, and specialty care to patients in Monroe and surrounding counties. As an integral part of your family's health and well-being, St. Luke's primary care providers provide you with quality and compassionate care. New patients are welcome.

St. Luke’s Family Medicine in Tobyhanna is now open at The Mountain Center. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, St. Luke’s Monroe Campus President Don Seiple thanked the citizens of Monroe County for continuing to trust St. Luke’s with their health care and everyone who played a part in establishing the new practice. St. Luke’s Family Medicine in Tobyhanna, at 354 Memorial Boulevard, offers access to much-needed family health care in and around Coolbaugh Township.

Photo by MP

“Since opening our campus more than five years ago, we have been asked to expand services in Tobyhanna,” says Seiple. “With this new Mountain Center practice, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve patients and create access to better health care for Tobyhanna families.” Tobyhanna resident Vera Filipovska, CRNP, is the practice’s provider, dedicated to helping individuals and families maintain and improve their health and wellbeing. She will be providing everything from comprehensive physical exams, and school & sports physicals to diagnosing and treating a variety of conditions including allergies, colds, rashes, stomach flu, sinus infections and pink eye. “My husband and I raised our children here in Tobyhanna, so I am thrilled to be seeing families at this beautiful new practice in my hometown,” says Filipovska. St. Luke’s Family Medicine in Tobyhanna joins the many children and family-centered services available at The Mountain Center, where Pocono Services for Families and Children (PSFC) is committed to providing resources to meet the needs of families and children, today and in the future. Says PSFC Executive Director Kristi Hammond, “The addition of St. Luke’s Family Medicine in Tobyhanna is the perfect addition to The Mountain Center. St. Luke’s has been a great advocate for families in our region and this new practice is a great compliment to our other services.” Al Heyward, a resident of Coolbaugh township and staff to PA State Senator Mario Scavello says, “St. Luke’s opening this facility in The Mountain Center is a pivotal moment for Coolbaugh residents. Access to health care, that is close to home is extremely important and I’m glad they recognized the need and opened this center!”

