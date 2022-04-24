Opinion | Debauchery King No More

debauchery by B Rosen

I met him in high school in Boston, smuggling bottles of alcohol into the dorm in his hockey bag. He was hazed in Chicago when I found him on his back in the fraternity house, turning blue before I cleared his airway. He was bartending in Highland Park, where our band performed to a drunken crowd. I saw him slinging vodka and rum bottles behind a guitar-shaped bar on South Padre Island during spring break. He lived with my wife and me in New Jersey in my childhood bedroom down the hall while transitioning to a new job near Manhattan. He was driving the golf cart when Jake fell off the back and bled his way across the white tile floor I mopped in the Bahamas. We dove under the dock with Nurse Sharks near Stanyelle Cay. We shivered our way back to the house party after he threw me in the pool with my boots on in the cold. He delayed our flight from Hong Kong at the gate when he insisted on boarding the plane with a beautiful cardboard cut-out flight attendant display.

He did offer to pay for her ticket. He almost ran me over with his jet ski between cargo ships at a busy port in Indonesia, and he’s still my friend today.

Recently I was on the phone with him, and I told him I was in contact with Jimmy, one of our long-lost buddies. He was surprised to hear that we had reconnected. “What did Jimmy say?” he asked. I said, “he was asking about you.” He seemed surprised that Jimmy would ask about him and wanted to know what I said.

I almost hesitated to share my response but just let the truth flow. “I told Jimmy that your circumstances were pretty good and that you would be doing well if you could finally get out of your own way.”

After a moment of silence, he asked if I really said that.

Jimmy and I both knew that the King of Debauchery could escape to every corner of the earth and still not be able to escape himself.

Everywhere he went, he was right there with himself, and all of his problems seemed to follow like a dark shadow. We knew this, but it was the first time it was said aloud.

The impact hit harder than I thought. He seemed haunted by my blunt statement; he brought it up every time we conversed after that day. The door, which always slammed shut before his feelings were confronted, was finally open. He started asking me questions about how I kept it together, what I thought he should do and why he lived like that for all those years. Our talks became richer with depth and honesty. As painful as my words might have been at first, they began to sink in and sterilize and clean where the wound had been scarred over for years.

The truth may hurt the flesh like a tiny bullet, but allowing him to continue to lie to himself and run from it is more like an atomic bomb that destroys the nucleus of the soul.

The numbing alcohol dried up, and the nicotine addiction also fell away.

He hasn’t touched either and has been reaching for the bible and listening to sermons I have sent him instead. The same daily devotional that has been helping me to move in the right direction is now part of his morning routine. I am inspired by the new growth I see in him. It is a struggle for him to stay on the right path, but each day he faces those challenges and now cares for his health and his future like he never did before. Many times in many places, I have wondered why this guy was even in my life. I hope that when he asks the same about me, his answer points to where I found mine. God. I am still amazed that we can even discover the will of God through the Debauchery of friends. We may have to ride it out over time and distance, and we are still not where we should be, but thank God we are not still where we used to be. There is no place on earth you can go to drown your sorrows. Peace and joy are nowhere on the map. It takes a real dive into the soul with a heavenly aspiration and a little help from our friends.