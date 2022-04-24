Unsolicited Voter/Mail Ballots Applications About To Hit Your Mailbox | Not Affiliated Or Endorsed by Board Of Elections

Photo by mutednarayan

By Maria Montecristo

The Monroe County Board of Elections has learned that two political advocacy groups, the Voter Participation Center (VPC) and the Center for Voter Information (CVI), will be conducting unsolicited direct mailings to Pennsylvania residents consisting of voter registration applications and/or mail ballot applications.

The mailings are expected to reach mailboxes on or about Monday, April 25.

These organizations buy mailing lists and send out voter registration forms and vote-by-mail ballot applications to eligible voters across the state. While the mailings contain legitimate ballots applications, they appear to be coming from government sources. As a result, they may cause confusion for recipients.

Monroe County residents should be advised that these unsolicited mailings are NOT affiliated with or endorsed by the Monroe County Board of Elections. The VPC and CVI organizations bear all responsibility for the mailings, including any mailings that contain incorrect information.

It is the duty of the Office of Elections and Registration to ensure that all elections and voter registration are conducted effectively in the county. The office assists citizens in registering to vote. This includes locating voting districts, printing voter registration cards, and assisting with elections. If you have any concerns, don't hesitate to get in touch with the Office of Elections and Voter Registration at (570) 517-3165

Unsolicited VPC or CVI mailing recipients who do not wish to be on their mailing list can make the request to be removed from the mailing list by calling VPC at 866-377-7304 or CVI at 877-203-6551 or they can unsubscribe at the links below.

unsubscribe@voterparticipation.org