Spring is here | Cleanup & Bulk Item Drop-Off Event In The Boro

fridges #1 by nicolasnova

Spring is here, so let's do some spring cleaning! Rather than getting distracted by small tasks and cleaning chores, here's how to gain a big head start: begin by clearing out bulk large items and clutter you don't need.

So start planning to drop off those items at the next spring cleanup & bulk item drop-off event for Stroudsburg City. It will be held on June 4th, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the borough shed, 118 borough street, off the tenth north street.

You must bring PROOF OF BOROUGH RESIDENCY, it is REQUIRED. This program aims to help residents dispose of bulky items that do not fit into a regular garbage can or recycling cart. Bulky items may include large household items such as furniture, mattresses, barbecue grills, bicycles, yard waste, and appliances.

old mattress by colleen_elizabeth

Accepted bulk items may include, but are not limited to, the following:

Residential appliances (such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, stoves, and water heaters)

Household furniture (such as tables, chairs, sofas, entertainment centers, and mattresses)

Household items that are not generally accepted for weekly trash collection (such as mops, brooms, sewing machines, and tables)

tire by photosteve101

The Minimum is the charge: $10.00 per pickup load, PLUS the following special material prices (Example: Pickup load of yard debris, 1 mattress & 1 battery = $25):

Car tires $7 each

Car tires still on the rim $9 each

Truck tires $10 - $18 each

Truck tires still on the rim $12 - $20 each

Sofas & mattresses $12 each

Batteries $3 each

Demolition debris (including but not limited to lumber, sheetrock, landscape ties, fencing material) $20 per cubic yard

Air Conditioner by jthetzel

Please note, All refrigerators, air conditioners, etc., should have a sticker indicating that the refrigerants have been removed. Absolutely NO ROOFING DEBRIS OR CONTRACTOR DEBRIS WILL BE ACCEPTED.