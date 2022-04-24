Stroudsburg, PA

Spring is here | Cleanup & Bulk Item Drop-Off Event In The Boro

Stroudsburg Herald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVOGn_0fILFgvw00
fridges #1 by nicolasnova

Spring is here, so let's do some spring cleaning! Rather than getting distracted by small tasks and cleaning chores, here's how to gain a big head start: begin by clearing out bulk large items and clutter you don't need.

So start planning to drop off those items at the next spring cleanup & bulk item drop-off event for Stroudsburg City. It will be held on June 4th, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the borough shed, 118 borough street, off the tenth north street.

You must bring PROOF OF BOROUGH RESIDENCY, it is REQUIRED. This program aims to help residents dispose of bulky items that do not fit into a regular garbage can or recycling cart. Bulky items may include large household items such as furniture, mattresses, barbecue grills, bicycles, yard waste, and appliances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OURdX_0fILFgvw00
old mattress by colleen_elizabeth

Accepted bulk items may include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Residential appliances (such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, stoves, and water heaters)
  • Household furniture (such as tables, chairs, sofas, entertainment centers, and mattresses)
  • Household items that are not generally accepted for weekly trash collection (such as mops, brooms, sewing machines, and tables)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRD1Z_0fILFgvw00
tire by photosteve101

The Minimum is the charge: $10.00 per pickup load, PLUS the following special material prices (Example: Pickup load of yard debris, 1 mattress & 1 battery = $25):

  • Car tires $7 each
  • Car tires still on the rim $9 each
  • Truck tires $10 - $18 each
  • Truck tires still on the rim $12 - $20 each
  • Sofas & mattresses $12 each
  • Batteries $3 each
  • Demolition debris (including but not limited to lumber, sheetrock, landscape ties, fencing material) $20 per cubic yard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43E9U7_0fILFgvw00
Air Conditioner by jthetzel

Please note, All refrigerators, air conditioners, etc., should have a sticker indicating that the refrigerants have been removed. Absolutely NO ROOFING DEBRIS OR CONTRACTOR DEBRIS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# poconos# stroudsburg boro# bulk trash drop off

Comments / 1

Published by

Local news, events, food, festivals, concerts, arts and community

Stroudsburg, PA
1300 followers

More from Stroudsburg Herald

Pennsylvania State

Opinion | Kathy Barnette Is Clear Winner of Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate Debate

Conservative commentator and veteran Kathy Barnette clearly won the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate Debate on April 25, 2022. While Mehmet Oz and David McCormick were attempting to defend their questionable loyalties, Barnette offered clear solutions for Pennsylvania and America. She did, however, take an opportunity to share her thoughts on her out-of-state opponents when she said, “I don’t make many promises on the campaign trail, but I can promise the people of Pennsylvania that when these carpetbaggers lose, you will never see them again. And if they should win, you will never see them again!”

Read full story
54 comments

Grandma's Mexican Rice

Hola Amigas y Amigos, As we are gearing up for Summer, I have had time to spend with family and enjoy some memorable food, laughs, and memories. Growing up, I remember making tortillas with my grandmother, and during the holidays, my siblings would come together for the labor-intensive tamales hand-made in corn husks. These memories will live in my memory forever as a time when my Mexican roots were shared with my siblings and me. This week I am going to share a family recipe and hope you enjoy it as much as we do.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion | Debauchery King No More

I met him in high school in Boston, smuggling bottles of alcohol into the dorm in his hockey bag. He was hazed in Chicago when I found him on his back in the fraternity house, turning blue before I cleared his airway. He was bartending in Highland Park, where our band performed to a drunken crowd. I saw him slinging vodka and rum bottles behind a guitar-shaped bar on South Padre Island during spring break. He lived with my wife and me in New Jersey in my childhood bedroom down the hall while transitioning to a new job near Manhattan. He was driving the golf cart when Jake fell off the back and bled his way across the white tile floor I mopped in the Bahamas. We dove under the dock with Nurse Sharks near Stanyelle Cay. We shivered our way back to the house party after he threw me in the pool with my boots on in the cold. He delayed our flight from Hong Kong at the gate when he insisted on boarding the plane with a beautiful cardboard cut-out flight attendant display.

Read full story
4 comments
Monroe County, PA

Unsolicited Voter/Mail Ballots Applications About To Hit Your Mailbox | Not Affiliated Or Endorsed by Board Of Elections

The Monroe County Board of Elections has learned that two political advocacy groups, the Voter Participation Center (VPC) and the Center for Voter Information (CVI), will be conducting unsolicited direct mailings to Pennsylvania residents consisting of voter registration applications and/or mail ballot applications.

Read full story
3 comments
Monroe County, PA

Pocono Mountains United Way seeks 80 community honorees

Pocono Mountains United Way is looking to recognize 80 individuals, groups, organizations, and businesses that have positively impacted Monroe County as part of its 80th-anniversary celebration. "Recognizing 80 honorees is a great way to thank those who are doing impactful work, or have been for years, to make Monroe County a better place to live for all," said Michael Tukeva, President/CEO of Pocono Mountains United Way.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

DEP Announces Environmental Education Grants In Total $632,897 | Monroe County Is Awarded $10,589

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced yesterday that it has awarded a total of $632,897 in environmental grants to 63 projects, 50 of which involve youth and adults living or working in the field of environmental justice. Schools, institutions, protected areas, and community and environmental organizations received funding.

Read full story

Over 520 Volunteers Help Clean Up Pocono Litter This Weekend

Pocono Mountains Visitors, Bureau Pick Up The Poconos ESU Volunteers. The Pocono Mountains can't be kept clean and green by just picking up litter every now and then. Many individuals, groups, and organizations in the Poconos continue to clean up litter around the Poconos regularly and have been doing so for many more years.

Read full story
1 comments
Stroudsburg, PA

Stroudsburg Student Wins 2nd in PA for Career Exploration from Future Business Leaders of America

Photo by Kate Best, Stroudsburg resident Sophie Thompson-Best. Harrisburg, PA (April 20, 2022) – Reach Cyber Charter School students Chiara Steele, Sophie Thompson-Best and Addison Hunter earned top placements in Pennsylvania in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)’s National Awards Program. The program recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas, as well as prepares middle-level students for successful careers in business through competitive opportunities.

Read full story

Who Doesn't Love Gnomes?

Gnomes originated in Germany, Scandinavia, and Norway and are now widespread across America. Depending on where you live, they are also known as Gonks or Nisse. Gnomes are said to protect children and animals from evil and misfortune; they will be nice if you are nice to them. Gnomes are similar in popularity to our American Santa or Father Christmas, as gentle souls who love children. In Norway, children leave a bowl of porridge for Nisse on Christmas Eve and are rewarded with presents left on their doorstep on Christmas morning.

Read full story

Grooming Your Dog For The Summer Months

We love our Dog babies, they are family, and we have to keep them cool in the coming summer months. Warmer weather often means spending more time outdoors with your dog. Nurturing is one of the most vital forms of bonding in nature. It's a way of expressing our love for pets and people. Here's how you can take the best care of your dog.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County Kicks Off Electronic Recycling Program In May

Photo by Municipal Waste Auth. If you have old and unwanted electronics that you need to get rid of, Below are the following event dates for the Municipal Electronic Collection. This program is only available to residents of Monroe County and requires proof of residency. No fee or appointment is required. You can also bring your electronics to the Blakeslee facility anytime during business hours. If you have any questions please get in touch with the appropriate municipality directly.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Free Concert Benefiting the Pocono Mountains United Way

Francesca Marinaro & Fusia Dance Company photo By Keith Drayton. One of the missions of the Beautiful Day Un Dia Bonito Show Column is to highlight the best of the Latin Community and Culture. We do this by covering organizations and individuals who impact our community positively.

Read full story

$1.3 Billion Investment Announced | Amtrak Station | Pocono Margaritaville Resort Village

Margaritaville, a Florida-based company, revealed plans today for the Margaritaville Resort Village, located in Tobyhanna Township, on the site of the historic Pocono Manor hotel. A two-day fire at the resort burned the 117-year-old mansion in 2019. The $1.3 billion project will include a hotel, luxury camp, tiny homes, and an Amtrak station.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion | The Cookie And The Wife

It was an unassuming school day when I picked my daughter up from the bus stop. She swooped into the car and said, "Dad. Lauren is having a sleepover tonight, and all the girls are going. "Don’t worry we are going to be doing homework together and getting to bed early.” Thankfully, before I began to align myself with her excitement, I recalled that morning’s conversation with my wife. After she got back from dropping off our daughter, she reminded me that we agreed that there would be no sleepovers on a school night.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion | What Did We Do

I love it when my wife is laughing. It’s not just fun to watch, but it means she’s enjoying something, and when she is enjoying something in my presence, it makes my life better. It’s interesting how I turn her joy around and make it about me.

Read full story
Stroudsburg, PA

Mac and Cheese

The power of cheese permeated throughout the town of Stroudsburg, PA as The Pocono Arts Council held their Annual Mac and Cheese Bake-off at The Renegade Winery on Sunday April 10th. Multitudes who love the comfort food filled the venue to near capacity while professional and amature chefs set up their trays and burners in order to share their unique recipes with the mouth watered diners. The crowd eventually spied the welcomed sight that they almost patiently awaited of Jessica Delfino whose morning show on Pocono 96.7 FM titled, “The Mom Report” took the stage to greet them and begin the feast as she sang a song dedicated to Mac and Cheese that she composed.

Read full story

CPI Inflation Report May Be Misleading | Housing Costs Are Way Up And Climbing

The March CPI Inflation report was released on Monday the 11th. Overall, Inflation rose to 8.5%. But the actual inflation rate is higher than the report says. For example, The report states that the inflation rate for housing/shelter is 5%. But, according to Redfin, the U.S. rents increased by 15.2% year over year to $1,891. That certainly sounds about right here in the Poconos.

Read full story
4 comments
Spring Township, PA

Spring Pies

As our lives unfolded in 2021, there was a plethora of activities to fill the extra time and provide an outlet to the unrelenting stress of COVID, shutdowns, closed schools, political discord, and general uncertainly of the direction events were taking us. TikTok exploded with dance and challenges that ranged from delightful to dangerous.

Read full story

Were They Ever Really Loved? | Rodriguez and Garner React To Bennifer 2.0 Engagement News

Would you be happy if your ex got engaged to an ex-girlfriend?? Did they ever really love you?. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just shared news of their engagement, and to some, this makes everything in the world right again. The two were quite an item in the 2000s. It was a whirlwind romance in full public display. Affleck quickly proposed in November of 2002. The engagement was full of drama, and they canceled the wedding just days before the nuptials. They broke up shortly after in 2004. The two moved on, Affleck marrying and separating from Jennifer Garner, while Lopez married and divorced Mark Anthony. Lopez was also engaged to New York Yankees hitter Alex Rodriguez, but things didn't go well.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy