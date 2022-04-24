Pocono Mountains United Way seeks 80 community honorees

Poconos United Way Website

By Maria Montecristo

Pocono Mountains United Way is looking to recognize 80 individuals, groups, organizations, and businesses that have positively impacted Monroe County as part of its 80th-anniversary celebration. "Recognizing 80 honorees is a great way to thank those who are doing impactful work, or have been for years, to make Monroe County a better place to live for all," said Michael Tukeva, President/CEO of Pocono Mountains United Way.

An honoree must demonstrate an impact on the community in education, childcare, health, workforce development, financial stability, leadership, community advocacy, volunteerism, or business development. Individuals, groups, or organizations may nominate people, living or deceased.

Kalahari Resort and Conventions in Pocono Manor will host the event to recognize the award winners on Saturday, September 24.

"Our community has been greatly enriched by the groups, leaders, and businesses we have had in the history of Monroe County. The success of our community has been because of the extraordinary acts of those who stepped up to make an investment in these areas and make Monroe County better for future generations. They have all made a difference to improve lives in their own ways, and we intend to honor them at our celebration dinner," Tukeva said.

Through accelerated community change, the Pocono Mountains United Way engages and mobilizes resources to help improve lives in the region. For more information about Pocono Mountains United Way, please visit www.poconounitedway.org.

Submissions are now live for honoree consideration, they can be made through Pocono Mountains United Way's website at www.poconounitedway.org/nomination.