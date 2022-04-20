Monroe County Kicks Off Electronic Recycling Program In May

By Maria Montecristo

If you have old and unwanted electronics that you need to get rid of, Below are the following event dates for the Municipal Electronic Collection. This program is only available to residents of Monroe County and requires proof of residency. No fee or appointment is required. You can also bring your electronics to the Blakeslee facility anytime during business hours. If you have any questions please get in touch with the appropriate municipality directly.

Here are some reasons to donate or recycle electronics, according to the EPA website. Electronics are made from valuable resources and materials, including metals, plastics, and glass, and require energy to mine and manufacture. Donating or recycling consumer electronics protects our natural resources and avoids air and water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from producing virgin goods.

"For example:

Recycling one million laptops saves the energy equivalent to the electricity used by more than 3,500 US homes in a year.

For every million cell phones we recycle, 35 thousand pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered.

Before Donating or Recycling Your Used Electronics

For your computer or laptop, consider upgrading the hardware or software instead of buying a brand new product.

Delete all personal information from your electronics.

Remove any batteries from your electronics, they may need to be recycled separately."

Here are the items being accepted

Computer devices i.e. PCs, laptops, etc.

Monitors i.e. CRT/LCD, security, etc.

Televisions i.e. CRT, flat panel (LCD, plasma, LED), console, projection, etc. They do not accept CRTs or TVs that are externally broken or dismantled.

Networking devices i.e., servers, routers, switches, hubs, arrays, etc.

Printing devices i.e. printers, scanners, etc.

Power supplies i.e. UPS’s (uninterrupted power supplies), etc.

Peripherals and all items used in the function of these devices i.e. keyboards, mice, speakers, pointing devices, etc.

Wire/cabling – ie. all cables, wires, and power chords used in the function of these devices

Hardware – all parts that are, or once were, part of these devices i.e., circuit boards, hard drives, RAM, processors, power supplies, optical/floppy drives, etc.

Unacceptable Items

Audio/video devices i.e. CD/DVD/VHS/Blue-Ray, MP3, projectors, stereos, video game consoles, speakers, receivers (audio, cable, and satellite), recorders, converter boxes, etc.

Communication devices i.e. PDA’s, telephones, pagers, answering machines, etc.

Surge protectors

Home appliances i.e. lamps, microwaves, coffee makers, mixers, blenders, hairdryers, and other small household appliances

Lab/test/measurement devices i.e., meters, oscilloscopes, analyzers, testers, etc.

Cartridges i.e. inkjet, toner, fuser, etc.

Telecommunication devices i.e. radios, telecom equipment, etc.

Batteries (see our battery disposal program for more information)

Fire alarms

Gas-powered equipment

Fax machines

Lawn equipment

Copiers, duplicators, plotters, etc.

Typewriters

Where to Donate or Recycle

The Monroe County Municipal Waste Management Authority

183 Commercial Blvd.

Blakeslee, PA 18610

Phone: 570.643.6100

The Waste Authority

1114 Military Rd. Stroudsburg, PA 18360

05/14/2022, 06/25/2022, 09/17/2022, and 10/22/2022

(570) 643-6100

Barrett Township

194 Route 390 Cresco, PA 18326

05/07/2022, 06/04/2022, 07/09/2022, 08/06/2022, 9/10/2022, and 10/01/2022

(570) 595-2602

Coolbaugh Township

549 Laurel Dr. Tobyhanna, PA 18466

06/03/2022 - 06/04/2022, 08/05/2022 - 08/06/2022, and 10/07/2022 - 10/08/2022

(570) 894-8490

Eldred Township

490 Kunkletown Rd. Kunkletown, PA 18058

05/02/2022 - 09/23/2022

(610) 381-4252

Hamilton Township

229 Fenner Ave. Sciota, PA 18354

05/04/2022 - 05/07/2022 and 09/22/2022 - 9/24/2022

(570) 992-7020

Jackson Township

2162 Route 715 - located behind the township building off Reeders Run Rd. at the maintenance building

05/18/2022 - 05/21/2022

(570) 629-0153

Middle Smithfield

147 Municipal Drive East Stroudsburg, PA 18302 or

792 Dancing Ridge Road East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

Dates: 4/28-4/30 or 10/14 – 10/15 - 7 AM to 2 PM

570-223-8920 x 142

Paradise Township

5912 Paradise Valley Rd. Cresco, PA 18326

05/05/2022 - 05/07/2022 and 10/06/2022 - 10/08/2022

(570) 595-9880

Ross Township

258 Anchorage Rd. Saylorsburg, PA 18353

04/22/2022 - 4/23/2022

(570) 992-4990

Smithfield Township

1155 Red Fox Rd. Stroudsburg, PA 18360

05/11/2022 - 05/15/2022

(570) 223-5082

Stroud Township

134 Gaunt Rd. Stroudsburg, PA 18360

04/27/2022 - 04/30/2022

(570) 421-3362

Tunkhannock Township

1557 Long Pond Rd. Long Pond, PA 18334

05/13/2022 - 05/16/2022

(570) 646-3008