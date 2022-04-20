Monroe County Kicks Off Electronic Recycling Program In May

By Maria Montecristo
If you have old and unwanted electronics that you need to get rid of, Below are the following event dates for the Municipal Electronic Collection. This program is only available to residents of Monroe County and requires proof of residency. No fee or appointment is required. You can also bring your electronics to the Blakeslee facility anytime during business hours. If you have any questions please get in touch with the appropriate municipality directly.
Here are some reasons to donate or recycle electronics, according to the EPA website. Electronics are made from valuable resources and materials, including metals, plastics, and glass, and require energy to mine and manufacture. Donating or recycling consumer electronics protects our natural resources and avoids air and water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from producing virgin goods.
- Recycling one million laptops saves the energy equivalent to the electricity used by more than 3,500 US homes in a year.
- For every million cell phones we recycle, 35 thousand pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered.
Before Donating or Recycling Your Used Electronics
- For your computer or laptop, consider upgrading the hardware or software instead of buying a brand new product.
- Delete all personal information from your electronics.
- Remove any batteries from your electronics, they may need to be recycled separately."
Here are the items being accepted
- Computer devices i.e. PCs, laptops, etc.
- Monitors i.e. CRT/LCD, security, etc.
- Televisions i.e. CRT, flat panel (LCD, plasma, LED), console, projection, etc. They do not accept CRTs or TVs that are externally broken or dismantled.
- Networking devices i.e., servers, routers, switches, hubs, arrays, etc.
- Printing devices i.e. printers, scanners, etc.
- Power supplies i.e. UPS’s (uninterrupted power supplies), etc.
- Peripherals and all items used in the function of these devices i.e. keyboards, mice, speakers, pointing devices, etc.
- Wire/cabling – ie. all cables, wires, and power chords used in the function of these devices
- Hardware – all parts that are, or once were, part of these devices i.e., circuit boards, hard drives, RAM, processors, power supplies, optical/floppy drives, etc.
Unacceptable Items
- Audio/video devices i.e. CD/DVD/VHS/Blue-Ray, MP3, projectors, stereos, video game consoles, speakers, receivers (audio, cable, and satellite), recorders, converter boxes, etc.
- Communication devices i.e. PDA’s, telephones, pagers, answering machines, etc.
- Surge protectors
- Home appliances i.e. lamps, microwaves, coffee makers, mixers, blenders, hairdryers, and other small household appliances
- Lab/test/measurement devices i.e., meters, oscilloscopes, analyzers, testers, etc.
- Cartridges i.e. inkjet, toner, fuser, etc.
- Telecommunication devices i.e. radios, telecom equipment, etc.
- Batteries (see our battery disposal program for more information)
- Fire alarms
- Gas-powered equipment
- Fax machines
- Lawn equipment
- Copiers, duplicators, plotters, etc.
- Typewriters
Where to Donate or Recycle
The Monroe County Municipal Waste Management Authority
183 Commercial Blvd.
Blakeslee, PA 18610
Phone: 570.643.6100
1114 Military Rd. Stroudsburg, PA 18360
05/14/2022, 06/25/2022, 09/17/2022, and 10/22/2022
(570) 643-6100
194 Route 390 Cresco, PA 18326
05/07/2022, 06/04/2022, 07/09/2022, 08/06/2022, 9/10/2022, and 10/01/2022
(570) 595-2602
549 Laurel Dr. Tobyhanna, PA 18466
06/03/2022 - 06/04/2022, 08/05/2022 - 08/06/2022, and 10/07/2022 - 10/08/2022
(570) 894-8490
490 Kunkletown Rd. Kunkletown, PA 18058
05/02/2022 - 09/23/2022
(610) 381-4252
229 Fenner Ave. Sciota, PA 18354
05/04/2022 - 05/07/2022 and 09/22/2022 - 9/24/2022
(570) 992-7020
2162 Route 715 - located behind the township building off Reeders Run Rd. at the maintenance building
05/18/2022 - 05/21/2022
(570) 629-0153
147 Municipal Drive East Stroudsburg, PA 18302 or
792 Dancing Ridge Road East Stroudsburg, PA 18302
Dates: 4/28-4/30 or 10/14 – 10/15 - 7 AM to 2 PM
570-223-8920 x 142
5912 Paradise Valley Rd. Cresco, PA 18326
05/05/2022 - 05/07/2022 and 10/06/2022 - 10/08/2022
(570) 595-9880
258 Anchorage Rd. Saylorsburg, PA 18353
04/22/2022 - 4/23/2022
(570) 992-4990
1155 Red Fox Rd. Stroudsburg, PA 18360
05/11/2022 - 05/15/2022
(570) 223-5082
134 Gaunt Rd. Stroudsburg, PA 18360
04/27/2022 - 04/30/2022
(570) 421-3362
1557 Long Pond Rd. Long Pond, PA 18334
05/13/2022 - 05/16/2022
(570) 646-3008
