Free Concert Benefiting the Pocono Mountains United Way

Francesca Marinaro & Fusia Dance Company photo By Keith Drayton

One of the missions of the Beautiful Day Un Dia Bonito Show Column is to highlight the best of the Latin Community and Culture. We do this by covering organizations and individuals who impact our community positively.

Photo By Keith Dreyton

The Shawnee Riverfest, one of the Pocono's most anticipated summer events, meets this criterion and may be experienced at the Historic Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort on July 10th

Last year we had the opportunity to attend Shawnee Riverfest and can tell firsthand what a fantastic community event it is. In its 11th year, this annual program features a free Concert for the community to enjoy.

Enhancing all the beautiful happenings will be the presentation of a Community Recognition Award to Shawnee Inn for their continued support of Riverfest and United Way of the Poconos.

Rep Rosemary Brown Official Photo

Emceeing this year will be State Rep. Rosemary Brown and Gary CEE of Pocono 96.7.

Guest Donald Seiple of St. Luke's University Health Network will speak.

Kayla Rae Photo By Keith Dreyton

Shawnee Riverfest features food vendors, auction items, and Zumba sessions, and the concert will feature 12 International, National, and local acts. Another recent highlight was last year's recognition of our front-line and essential workers. This was a moving moment for all as we started to come together from this pandemic and held a moment of silence for those lost due to Covid. This event supports The Pocono Mountains United Ways' many programs provided to the community, including childhood development screenings, food pantries, and housing aid. "Pocono Mountains United Way is thrilled to see our community coming together for Shawnee Riverfest.

Kris Carmello Of Wild Planes Photo By Keith Dreyton

I look forward to the music, food vendors, and family fun." says Michael Tukeva, Executive Director of The Pocono Mountains United Way.

This year's Shawnee Riverfest concert will feature popular acts such as Wild Planes, Stephanie Cambell, American Idol, and contestant Kayla Rae from The Voice. Also performing will be the Shawnee Playhouse Cast of The Full Monty, Fusia Dance Company, and others. In addition to the Zumba session and free show, there will be food vendors Cousins Maine Lobster, Warrior Pizza, Llama Ice Cream, and many more.

Dori & Nik Hartfield Photo By Keith Dreyton

Shawnee Riverfest was started by Gil Coronado, a Mexican American resident who wanted to give back to the community. "I was told the event could never happen. It is so rewarding to see the community rally and support this event year after year while supporting the Pocono Mountains United Way in its mission," says Coronado.

Giving back to our community is something we can do in any capacity. Just attending Shawnee Riverfest Free Concert, you already support the Pocono Mountains Way. We are inspired to continue to support this event and make a positive impact, so if you want to make a difference, stop by the Shawnee Riverfest Concert, and you will be moved. Save the date for Sunday, July 10th, 11:30-7:30 pm, and enjoy a day of family, community, leisure, and entertainment at one of the most scenic views in our region at the historic Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.