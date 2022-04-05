Recognizing Those Who Give Back To Our Community

Juan Diego Photo by Lorena Roman

By Gil Coronado

Hello, Pocono's Community! The feeling of Spring coming is such a wonderful and refreshing feeling; I feel the need to not only spring clean, but I have been thinking of ways to give back to such an amazing community. As we start to resume some normalcy over the past few years, I have seen some extraordinary people that continue to support us and make a positive impact in this place we call home. Here are a few that came to mind:

Juan Diego Suarez: A Costa Rican business owner in Stroudsburg, PA of Legacy Barbershop on Crystal Street. He has been in business for five years and also served our country via the National Guard of Pennsylvania. Legacy Barbershop quickly grew into a successful business, pre and post COVID, I have experienced the family-like atmosphere and community vibe one receives while utilizing their services. Not only is the service excellent, but Legacy Barbershop also gives back to in several ways through church events, local sports programs for the schools, back to school events, The Pocono Mountains United Way, Veterans Events and Men of Color Events. We should applaud Juan for not only being an active business owner but also giving back to the community he holds close to his heart. Thank You, Juan!

Photo by Angelica Richards

Angelica Richards- A Wells Fargo Branch Manager in Mt. Pocono of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, is a proud mother to beautiful girls and has been married for over 17 years. She is active within the community supporting events and issues she believes in. Angelica lends her talent to Latin Events such as Cinco De Mayo and La Hispanidad. She is also actively involved in Shawnee Riverfest, a free concert supporting the Pocono Mountains United Way where she served on the Resource Development Committee as well as Feeding Families Ministry of Mt. Pocono. It is her strong sense of community that gives her the energy to volunteer. Hats off to, Angelica, Thank you!

These people are inspiring and active members of our neighborhoods. They have energized me to get involved and do what I can to better the community. Giving back doesn't always mean writing a check. Sharing one’s time, talent and goods are just as important. I have been inspired, and thank all who know that "giving back” is how we create a meaningful and supportive society. If you know a special someone deserving of recognition, please email us at

info@beautifuldayundiabonito. com #beinspired #giveback