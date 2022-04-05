Shawnee Inn And Golf Resort Will Host A Sunrise Easter Service

Stroudsburg Herald

By Jared Acosta

The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort will host a traditional, non-denominational Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17th. The service will take place along the Delaware River banks or under the pavilion at the river in the event of rain. "All are welcome to celebrate the glory of Easter with songs and a short worship ceremony," a flyer states. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and blankets to sit on. The ceremony will begin promptly at 6:30 AM - 7:15 AM, so be sure to arrive before then.

Area resident Jack Muehlhan came up with the idea while enjoying one of Shawnee Inn's free Tuesday evening summer concerts on the lawn by the river. As he watched the sunset, it reminded him of the annual Easter Sunrise Service on the top of Big Pocono Park. He grew up attending the service before it ended about 25 years ago. Muehlhan reached out to Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort owners Charlie and Virginia Kirkwood and asked if the community could use the premises. Excited by the idea, the Kirkwoods immediately added the event to Shawnee's schedule. Mindful that other area churches will also host Easter Mass, Muehlhan opted for the earlier time as not to conflict. Minister Chris Priestaf of Mt Bethel Church will preside over the service while local musicians perform traditional songs that everyone can enjoy.

While promoting the event, Muehlhan said that he had encountered a lot of unexpected community optimism and support. He believes that many are concerned about our current direction and would like to return to old traditional values. Numerous others have since joined in volunteering their time and resources to make it a success. Muehlhan knows it is difficult to predict how many may come out for this service, but he is hopeful that it catches on and becomes an annual Poconos tradition.

All churches and individuals are invited to share this momentous event. Registration is not required, and no offering will be collected. Admission and parking are free.

If you'd like more information or would like to get involved, please don't hesitate to get in touch with Jack Muehlhan. He can be reached at muehlhan@ptd.net or
570-421-8333.

Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort is located at 100 Shawnee Inn Drive, Shawnee-On-Delaware, PA 18356
https://www.shawneeinn.com/

