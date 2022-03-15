You Crazy Kids: A Look Into The Strange Hoards Of Gamers

Image by BeccaWolf

By BeccaWolf

Skulls, cheese, potatoes, potions, troll fat?! You may be asking yourself what do any of these things have in common, and the answer is simple. They are just a few of the things you may find sitting around in what I like to call "The gamer hoard." In a world that gave us such games as The Sims and Animal Crossing, where decorating is key to your character's success, it's no wonder that many have expanded their skills to include games that, in factual sense, are not meant for such things. Skyrim and Fallout specifically have seemed to develop a sub-culture of home decorators or collectors of random, seemingly useless objects that, as we do in real life, they have developed an unexplainable attachment for.



I will fully admit I am no exception. Being a player who enjoys immersion to the fullest possible capacity, I often find reasons to keep items that, while silly because it is a game, are highly personal. For example: in Fallout, I am an avid collector of the children-oriented items (teddy bears, Dinky the Dinosaur, baseballs, etc.) and not because I have a real affinity for such things, but because I have children. The idea that these toys once belonged to a child who will never come back, and is now most likely bones and ash, absolutely strikes my heart, so none get left behind. In Skyrim, I collect books, as so much lore was so painstakingly made to create each and every one, and I do take the time to sit down every so often to read them throughout gameplay. I also hoard gold and gems in a beehive that disappears in my greenhouse due to a graphic error. Take that potential bandit swine! I have never seen one jump and assume it would be a challenge worthy of a real warrior to steal from me, lol.



I have found over time that this is a gamer-wide phenomenon, and many keep their own forms of hoards, each for their own reasons, and not all are so clear-cut. Here are some of the best, funny, or most odd collections players offered us:



Rachel, 46 years old- "I used to collect A LOT of sweet rolls when I played Elder Scrolls Online."



Robert, age unknown- "While playing Fallout 3, I collected every single toilet plunger, pool ball, or gnome I could find. I didn't really put them on display, but I did keep them filed away neatly."



Lee, 35 years old- "I like to collect a lot of things in Skyrim. I think my favorite, though is black soul gems. Filled, of course, with the soul of whoever annoyed me. It makes me smile to walk by and know they are in there, stuck forever, sometimes for reasons as petty as they were singing off-key or kept repeating dialogue when I wasn't even close enough to talk to."



Rebecca, 35 years old- "The strangest was definitely cheese. I had collected every cheese wheel I could find in Skyrim. I mean wading through mountains of cheese wheels and throwing 'em off my alchemy table so I could make potions without a pocket full of cheese. I also collect gems, and I take the time to place each one in an open-top box. I like to think this is for the visual effect, but in truth, it's so when the random neighbor comes by, they know I am way richer than them and will be able to pay a bribe if I have to kill them for pissing me off. The largest, though, well, that would be my collection of shining foods in Harvest Moon (laughs), and I know it's silly. But I like to save them for a year or two… Game years, of course. Then blow it away and become rich instantly. It has worked out so far."



Leslie, age unknown- "I've been collecting every skull in Skyrim I can pick up. Why? Because I can. I will eventually have a catacomb-looking house.



Ambrose, age unknown- "In Morrowind, one of the earliest quests for the fighters guild sends you to clear out a residence of rats for a resident of Balmora. While clearing out the rats, you find that this NPC has started a collection of their own and is stockpiling pillows. This was my first hoarding addiction, as I would steal any pillows I found on my adventures and sneak back into the NPC's house and add them to the already established collection as an anonymous gift. Gold is also fun to hoard in Morrowind because it stacks up in Scrooge McDuck piles when you put it down. That would usually be stored in whatever house I commandeered as my own. In Oblivion, instead of pillows, I would take any skull or bones I could put in my inventory. These would be discreetly deposited in the little pond that could be found in Anvil, where hopefully someday an unassuming NPC would stumble across my macabre collection."



(NOT GONNA LIE THAT ONE TOOK THE WIN FOR ME, between helping an NPC hoard, Scrooge McDuck piles, and trying to traumatize a poor NPC, I needed a good minute to stop laughing and gave this one my BeccaWolf's comment of the day approval.)



Damien, 28 years old- "It might not sound as weird as others, but I don't like selling things in games, so any game with inventory, if I can pick it up, it's coming home with me. Skyrim on 360 takes about a minute to load when I open a home chest because of how much stuff I have in them."



Will, 39 years old- "Destiny 2. Strange ticket from Dares of Eternity. A ticket exists in different realities, altering captions between them on the ticket."



Tracy, age unknown- "In Skyrim, I have a habit of just stockpiling ingredients (alchemy and food). Right now, in Horizon Forbidden West, I am stockpiling everything.



Jessie, 24 years old- "In Resident Evil, I hoard herbs. Not carry them around for healing, but keep them in my box to prevent me from using them. Not only do I love being able to keep telling my "I have a herb stash in case I need to chill" jokes, but also because I think it has improved me as a gamer. The same way Call of Duty forces you to, knowing that you can't just recover and each time you fall affects your ratio. I have not managed to play all of them to completion without any, but I did manage the original PS version of two without a single heal. It's mostly about mastering those sh**ty turns and running past everything until you can range kill it. Also, saving good ammunition for when it's needed. Too many times, I've panicked and used up something I really wish I had later." (Stash jokes definitely run a close second! But you do remember the pond full of bones, right?)



Adamari, 18 years old- "Girl, I ain't even gonna lie! I purposely won't play Animal Crossing for like A REALLY LONG TIME and then do my very best not to step on any of the roaches that show up. I think they are adorable and the closest thing I can get to a pet in the version I own unless you want to take up precious decoration space with a fish tank which I absolutely do not! Sadly, I think there is a cap on them, or they die on their own. I notice that whenever I am gone too long, there is never a 'HOARD' waiting for me when I get back. Write this down, 'Sighs and looks super sad.'"



Kylie, 25 years old- "I collect gross stuff. Bones, body parts, etc., in any game that allows it. I felt the Raider option in the decorating for Fallout was so mild (laughs), and I decided to do it myself. I am so meek in real life I really wanted the NPC to fear me. My Karma is in the hole completely, and I aim to keep it that way."



Kyle, 33 years old-"I mean in games where you can pick up almost everything, I am practically a hoarder. So my inventory and storage trunks are usually stuffed to the brim with an assortment of weapons, armor, medicine/food, various bits of junk, trash, and a never-ending supply of books, paper, other misc. Which, unless it has value like cigs and money in Fallout, I never feel the need to sell them out. I also had two collections in Fallout New Vegas: The first was all the current assortments of sodas in the game, Nuka-Cola, Sunset Saspirilla- you get the idea. The other was a kind of museum of all the items I stole in the Sierra Madre."



Stephan, 17 years old- "In Silent Hill games, I like to collect every item you can potentially use, but don't have to through at least one play beginning to end. I like to think when they escape; they have all these memos and crazy items to prove where they were and choose not to tell anyone in fear they may go for themselves to check it out. I often think maybe the items disappear once you're past the actual border of Silent Hill, too, though. I have gotten a couple of trophies. I can't remember which specific SH games they were. I also got one for not healing cuz I consider that part of the "can be but don't" pile."



Now granted, this is just a few of the things people have decided have enough value or use in some capacity to hold onto. But please feel free to comment below with your own strange, thoughtful, or funny collections! I would love to hear them!



*SMOKE BOMB!