Attorney General Issues Alert On Apple AirTags

Stroudsburg Herald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HnYze_0eSPaBld00
Apple AirTags - Photo by Jared Acosta

By Jared Acosta

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a consumer alert regarding Apple AirTag misuse.

AirTags are used to track locations of belongings but can be misused to track a person without their knowledge. They have been reportedly found attached to vehicles, in pockets, purses, and other places, without the victim's consent.

"It's vital all Pennsylvanians, especially women and survivors of sexual assault and abuse, know about how these devices can be misused and turned into a threat," said AG Shapiro. "In the wrong hands, these tracking devices could lead to disaster. Pennsylvanians should know what to watch out for and how to protect themselves."

According to the Attorney General's website:
"Consumers should take the following steps to safeguard themselves and their belongings:

Listen for unfamiliar beeping. When an AirTag is separated from a familiar device for some time, the AirTag will start to make a beeping noise. If you hear this beeping noise, try to locate its source. AirTags can be stuck in various places, including in bags and pockets, under cars, inside of bumpers, and the back of license plates. If you find an unfamiliar AirTag, hold your smartphone up to it to receive information about the AirTag, including its serial number. Write down this information, then disable the AirTag by using the instructions on the screen or by removing the AirTag's battery, and call your local law enforcement for assistance.

Watch for "Item Detected Near You" notifications on iPhones. If your iPhone has been close to an unfamiliar AirTag or other accessories for a prolonged period of time, you may receive a notification on the Find My application stating, "Item Detected Near You." Tap this message, and it will allow you to play a sound on the AirTag in order to find it. You will also be able to use the app to receive information about the AirTag and disable it. Be sure to write down any information you learn about the AirTag before disabling it and call your local law enforcement for assistance. This Find My feature only works if your device is running iOS or iPadOS 14.5 or later, so be sure to keep your device's operating system up to date.

If you have an Android device, download Tracker Detect from the Google Play Store. If you hear unfamiliar beeping, you can use Tracker Detect on your Android device to find any unfamiliar AirTags within your Bluetooth range. Please note that you will have to manually scan the area using the app, it will not scan for devices automatically.

Know that not all unfamiliar AirTags are malicious. While it is important to be careful, AirTags are sometimes legitimately lost by their users, and your device will alert you regardless. If an AirTag has been reported lost, your Find My notification will give you information to allow you to return it.
Check for updated guidance. Apple has issued guidance on how to deal with unknown AirTags or Find My alerts. If you come across any issues, check with Apple for updated guidance.

Update your Apple device's operating system. Apple is implementing new safety measures, so make sure you update your Apple device's operating system regularly.

Know that it's not just Apple AirTags that can be misused in this way. Tile, GPS Trackers, and similar products could potentially pose a similar risk. Check your personal belongings if you received any suspicious notifications of your location being tracked.

Consumers who believe they may have found a misused Apple AirTag in their belongings should contact local law enforcement."

For more guidance on finding and dealing with suspicious AirTags, Check out Apple's Personal Safety Guide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pocono# Apple AirTags# Monroe County Pa

Comments / 0

Published by

Local news, events, food, festivals, concerts, arts and community

Stroudsburg, PA
627 followers

More from Stroudsburg Herald

Marshalls Creek, PA

Introducing The White Oak Tavern - The Poconos New Hot Spot

The White Oak Tavern in Marshalls Creek opened its doors on Tuesday, February 15th. Salt Of The Earth, or SOTE Gastropub, has decided to take a new direction in business. The restaurant is re-branding with a new name, a new menu, and an entirely new approach. Management said the changes were inspired as they noticed that most of their clients were tourists and people from outside the area. They had initially envisioned the restaurant as a place where local families and the community could gather but understand that their upscale menu may have limited this.

Read full story
3 comments
Monroe County, PA

Republican Women Hosting Petition Signing Event At Stroudmoor

The Monroe Council of Republican Women is hosting a fun event to collect petition signatures for May's upcoming primary election. Every year, during petition signing time, the Republican Women of Monroe County host a special event to gather signatures for candidates hoping to be placed on the ballot in the upcoming Spring primary. The purpose is to provide voters with a convenient location to sign several petitions at once while enjoying some pleasant conversation, meeting some of the candidates, and having some fun. Past events have been Pizza, Pints and Petitions, and Pasta and Petitions. This year the ladies decided to sweeten things up a little with Stroudsmoor's exceptional desserts, hence Pastries and Petitions. It's also an opportunity to let the citizens know that the voting process actually begins with promoting the candidates of your choice to that ballot you see when you walk into the voting booth. The candidates often come to this event too, and since it's relaxed and casual, you can really get to know about the candidates running to serve the public.

Read full story
East Stroudsburg, PA

Black History Month | We Honor Debra Fraser-Howze

As Black History Month comes to a close, we celebrate East Stroudsburg resident Ms. Debra Fraser-Howze. M.P.A. She is a renowned pioneer of health advocacy services for the Black Community. Ms. Fraser-Howze founded the National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS (NBLCA). She brought attention to communities in need. She advocated, "you need to know your status" related to the HIV epidemic. She served as Presidential Advisor for both Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from 1995 to 2001. In 2003, Ms. Fraser-Howze was appointed to the New York City Commission on AIDS and in 2007 to the New York State Governors Health Advisory Council. She served as the Vice-Chair of the HIV Human Services Planning Council in New York City. In 2009, she received the National Medical Association's (NMA) highest honor - The Scroll of Merit. Working with community leaders and lawmakers, Ms. Fraser-Howze ensured communities of color would have resources for teen pregnancy, social welfare, HIV and AIDS.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Proposed Senate Bill Divesting Pennsylvania Investments From Russia Gets Bipartisan Support

Pennsylvania Capitol Building - Photo provided by Pixabay. In a memorandum posted on February 25th, Senator Sharif Street, of PA Senate district 3, announced his intention to introduce legislation that requires public funds to divest investments in companies doing business with the Russian Federation.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

U.S. Congressman Fred Keller Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

Official Congressional photo of U.S. Congressman Fred Keller. In a press release issued on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, Congressman Fred Keller announced that he will not seek another term in the United States House of Representatives 12th Congressional District.

Read full story
1 comments
Stroudsburg, PA

GiGi & Company Presents Cinderella

Dance is an art form that many of us have enjoyed from a young age. I’m sure some of you reading this are probably thinking "I enjoy dancing, I’m just not good at it”. As someone with two left feet (figuratively, not literally), I can relate.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

PHEEA Is Hosting A Series Of Financial Aid Webinars

Applying for college loans can be a very harrowing process. It's impossible to predict life's twists and turns and what one's situation will be like several years down the road. Damaging one's credit with late payments, non-payments, or lingering debt can often have lifelong ramifications, particularly at the onset of adulthood. They can include high-interest rates, mortgage and other loan acquisition obstacles, and ironically - disqualification from many jobs. For these reasons and others, it is vital that applicants educate themselves on loan programs as much as possible before taking on such massive debt.

Read full story

Wellness Tips To Help You Through These Stressful Times

The past two years have proven to be challenging for quite a lot of us, with issues that affect us all regardless of our background. From illnesses to job losses, price increases, and even much deeper issues for some, life has had a peculiar way of testing our strength and capacity to cope with it all. But what can we do to be proactive and stay sane through these difficult times? We’ve spoken with our friend Prunella Harris, CEO & Founder of Restorative Family Services, LLC, who has kindly shared some tips that can have a positive impact on our daily lives.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Department Of Agriculture Seeks Public's Help Destroying Spotted Lanternflies

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture urges residents to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses before seasonal temperatures warm. The spotted lanternfly or SLF is an invasive insect in the planthopper genus native to parts of China. They have spread to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and India. Then more recently, the United States. They were first discovered in Berks County, PA, in 2014 but have now been spotted in at least ten other states.

Read full story
2 comments

Up To "Bat": A New Version Of Batman Is About To Leave The Bullpen

The story of Batman is not just one that pretty much everyone knows. It's a story that people seem to want to see told again and again. The fundamental elements of the Batman stories are ingrained into the collective memories of even casual fans, and people who don't even read the comics or watch the movies and TV shows still know that Bruce Wayne is Batman. They'd recognize the character's silhouette. Creators that have brought various Batman stories to life, either on the page or on the screen in its various forms, have all the familiar ingredients to work with, like an at-home chef with all of the ingredients lined up on the counter ready to go. Bruce Wayne, the fact that his parents were killed in front of him while he was a child and that he has since used his family's fortune to become the Batman. All of these things are well known. Yet, somehow, each new Batman story yearns to benefit from a particular creator's "take" on this material while not always feeling fresh. These creators typically use all of the elements (and others that weren't mentioned). Other times, their decision not to use a critical component can be an intentional counterpoint since the constants of the Batman mythos are well-known. Not using one can be a deliberate way to say something about the character and what the lore means. For example, in the Flashpoint comic book storyline from 2011, Thomas Wayne becomes the vigilante rather than his son Bruce.

Read full story
7 comments

Happy Birthday, George Harrison

Today George Harrison from the Beatles would have turned 79 years old. Responsible for hit songs such as While My Guitar Gentle Weeps, Here Comes The Sun, and My Sweet Lord, the legendary guitarist led an incredibly unique life.

Read full story
12 comments
Monroe County, PA

Candidate For U.S. Congress Makes Campaign Stops In The Poconos

Kevin Dellicker, who recently announced that he is running for the 7th District of the United States House of Representatives, made several stops in Monroe County this week. Speaking to his supporters, Kevin Dellicker stated that his foremost goal is to keep America free. He believes our elite ruling class has lost touch with the American people and has lost faith in citizens' ability to do the right thing on our own. "They pass laws, issue regulations, and impose mandates that tell us what to do," he said, "I trust the commonsense of the American people and want to get the government off their backs."

Read full story
1 comments
Stroudsburg, PA

Ice, Seas, And Friendships | Stroudsburg Winterfest

Erik Diemer shows off boat display in front of Pocono Soap by Michael Lynn. Downtown Stroudsburg held its annual Winterfest on Saturday. This year's theme was 'On and Under The Sea.' There were about fifty ice sculptures sponsored by local businesses showcased throughout Main and some side streets, but that was only the tip of the iceberg.

Read full story

The Orville: New Horizons Pushes Release Back To June 2

The Orville is coming back this summer after Hulu (who took over the show from Fox since season two aired in 2019) has just announced a change from its planned March release date. For that keep score, or, for even those who might have a memory of what the show is: there hasn’t been an episode of this show since April of 2019. That’s a very long time since the last episode, and while many might have thought this rather niche show was likely canceled, a third season has been in the works for some time. The production, however, was hit particularly hard thanks to Covid since the show uses mostly standing sets and thus has both actors and extras in prosthetic makeup, which require more close contact than a lot of other shows. When production resumed last fall, Hulu released a teaser trailer that announced the show would return in March. Last week, Hulu announced that the show would be moving to June, as March would have seen heavy competition from shows in a similar genre like Halo and Star Trek Picard, for starters. As part of the announcement, the streaming service has dropped the cold open for the first episode of the season (a great space battle/ dream sequence) and the new opening title sequence for the show, now called The Orville: New Horizons.

Read full story
4 comments
Stroudsburg, PA

A Local Business Is Asking For The Community's Help In Identifying A Shoplifting Suspect

Image taken from surveillance footage and provided by Gamer's Edge. The incident occurred just after 7 PM on Thursday, February 17th, at the Gamer's Edge in Stroudsburg. According to surveillance footage, the suspect waited until staff assisted other customers, then snuck behind the counter and filled his backpack with approximately $640 worth of merchandise before darting out of the store. Employees immediately checked the cameras upon returning to the counter to find eight boxes of Yugioh cards were missing.

Read full story
1 comments

Can Wordle "Spell Out" A Pattern Of Thinking?

I played my first game of Wordle yesterday. Yes, my very first game, believe it or not. But I'd spent the last few months trying my very best to not play. I see people on discord, or other formats for internet groups, sharing their Wordles. It just seemed to me like another internet trend, a sort of rabbit hole that I not only did not understand (the results looked like colored boxes, with no words and no letters, but a whole lot of confusion, at least to this outsider) but did not want to be a part of it. I had stopped playing Words With Friends, having lost many hours with that game, before the ads started becoming so overbearing that it was no longer worth even trying. I didn't want the chance that I'd become obsessed with anything new, and I tend to loathe things that are "trendy." That said, I was still curious what it was, and yesterday I decided to find out. I found a very casual game that I think might (or might not) have interesting implications: it could help someone (at least someone who is interested enough) figure out what a player's pattern of thinking might be. Maybe.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy