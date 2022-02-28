PHEEA Is Hosting A Series Of Financial Aid Webinars

Image provided by Pixabay

By Jared Acosta

Applying for college loans can be a very harrowing process. It's impossible to predict life's twists and turns and what one's situation will be like several years down the road. Damaging one's credit with late payments, non-payments, or lingering debt can often have lifelong ramifications, particularly at the onset of adulthood. They can include high-interest rates, mortgage and other loan acquisition obstacles, and ironically - disqualification from many jobs. For these reasons and others, it is vital that applicants educate themselves on loan programs as much as possible before taking on such massive debt.



From brief overviews to in-depth discussions, The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) will provide a variety of Financial Aid webinars over the next couple of months. The course list includes A Line By Line Overview, Financial Aid 101, Advanced Planning, Refinancing, and A Junior Jumpstart. Registration is quick and easy, and the information provided is invaluable to anyone planning to take on student debt.



The following schedule and details are taken from https://www.pheaa.org/virtual/.



FAFSA OVERVIEW / LINE BY LINE

Feb. 28, 2022 6:00-7:00 PM

PHEAA Access Partners will present an overview of the 2022-23 FAFSA® (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) process. They will guide students and families through a step-by-step process of filing the FAFSA and PA State Grant application.



FINANCIAL AID 101

Mar. 7, 2022 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Understand the financial decisions students need to make concerning higher education. We plan to discuss higher education costs, the types of financial aid available, and how to apply for financial aid.



ADVANCED PLANNING FOR FINANCING HIGHER EDUCATION

Mar. 17, 2022 12:30 - 1:30 PM

The thought of higher education costs can be overwhelming, however planning and identifying what you can do to help lessen those costs is an important step. It's never too early or too late to start understanding what those costs are and what is available to help maintain, plan and make affordable decisions. Join Dan Wray and Linda Pacewicz of PHEAA's PA Forward Student Loan Program in a 1-hour webinar to begin that process and become prepared.



ADAVANCED PLANNING FOR FINANCING HIGHER EDUCATION

Mar. 22, 2022 6:30 - 7:30 PM

REFINANCING EDUCATION DEBT - IS IT RIGHT FOR ME?

Mar. 24, 2022 12:00 - 1:00 PM

Join us for this informative 1-hour webinar on refinancing education debt. Current or previous students of any age with student loans may be overwhelmed with their current repayment options. Or perhaps they are moving closer to the repayment phase and wonder if refinance may be a better solution. PHEAA, represented by

Dan Wray and Linda Pacewicz of the PA Forward Student Loan Program, will explain the pros and cons, availability of programs, and help those interested to understand more about this topic.



FINANCIAL AID 101

Mar. 28, 2022 12:00 - 1:00 PM

FINANCIAL AID JUNIOR JUMPSTART

Apr. 13, 2022 6:00 - 7:00 PM

This session will focus on the planning and goal setting high school juniors should be working on to prepare for the financial aid process they'll face as seniors. All students who are looking into any postsecondary education, and their parents, will benefit by the information that will be provided. Join us for a JumpStart!



FAFSA OVERVIEW / LINE BY LINE

Apr. 18, 2022 6:00 - 7:00 PM

