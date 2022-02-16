Calvary Chapel Teams Up With Monroe County Habitat For Humanity

Stroudsburg Herald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fotuL_0eGAo27e00
Photo by Eric Hamlet

By Mike Lynn
Reporter

On Saturday, February 12th, I and other members of the Calvary Chapel young adults group had the privilege of volunteering with Monroe County Habitat for Humanity to paint the roof of a community member in need.

Our group arrived at 9 AM to complete our paperwork and meet with the site supervisor to discuss the day's plan. Volunteers repaired water damage and filled in several cracks throughout the house. We taped off corners, edged walls, and covered the furniture in plastic protectant before painting. It took hard work and patience, but thankfully our crew had the time and the will to make it happen. Five hours later, our work was complete.

Allen Graff, the site supervisor, said, "We are thankful for the help from the Calvary Chapel young adult group. They got a job that could have taken four days done in one day, and they had fun doing it, it appears. They've helped us now on a number of projects, and we appreciate it."

Mike and Linda Hrichak organize various Calvary Chapel young adults group events. The pair has a tremendous appreciation for Habitat for Humanity and thought a collaborated effort between their groups was the perfect opportunity to work towards their shared mission. "As a group, we want to give back to the community, but it's not only giving back to the community, it's serving God, that's what's most important to this group," says Linda. Mike then continued, "Many young people these days are content with staying at home, playing video games, being on their phone, that kind of thing. We are pleased that these young people are willing to go out and help others, to do something for somebody else. Instead of just concentrating on themselves, they're out there helping others, and we are so proud of them."

A common sentiment within the young adult group is one of gratitude. The day was an excellent opportunity to form stronger bonds, serve the community, and serve our Lord, Jesus Christ. The day ended in prayer and goodbye hugs.

I would like to personally thank Habitat for Humanity for being such a valuable part of our community, Mike and Linda for allowing us to serve, and my fellow young adults for being a privilege to work with and blessing in my life, motivating me to do better.

To get involved with Habitat for Humanity, visit their website https://www.habitatmc.org/.

