Mountain Center Gets New Executive Director

Photo by Michael Lynn

by Michael Lynn



This past Friday, the Pocono Services for Families & Children (PSFC) hosted a Meet & Greet to introduce their new Executive Director, Kristi Hammond. The PSFC, which runs Monroe County Head Start, has been searching for the ideal candidate to replace Tim Lee, who retired from the position last June.



Their search ended when Hammond was selected to fill that position starting January 3rd. "I'm very, very lucky that at both the Mountain Center and East Stroudsburg Center, I have such a great team and great support. Everybody has given me all I need to do my day-to-day things. I am very new to this large of an agency in this position, but I'm not new to the work, and with the support of everybody else, it's going to be fantastic," Hammond stated.



Hammond has worn a number of hats spanning her career. As a Behavioral Specialist at the Shawnee Academy, she developed strong bonds with many of the children she worked with and still keeps in touch with some to this day. "I kind of made it my mission to work with youth and to be that advocate for them," she said.



Hammond's passion for helping others led her to Career Link, where she served as a Career Guidance Manager for over seven years. In that position, she worked with at-risk families to get them back into the workforce. In addition to PSFC Executive Director, Hammond is also president of the local Interagency Council.



As Executive Director, Hammond now works on the management side of the program. Her responsibilities include monitoring business aspects, including funding, grants, and bills. She also oversees maintenance for the Tobyhanna and the East Stroudsburg centers and works closely with Mountain Center inhabitants. Hammond, her partner agencies, and community members of the Mountain Center had a chance to get to know each other, with each person in attendance introducing themselves and their work. The Meet & Greet proved to be a great way to connect.



Hammond Stated, "We are growing on this collective impact idea. We want to be a One-Stop shop for any family to come and find any services. If they need a job, food, guidance, or anything, we have it here. That's our goal."



