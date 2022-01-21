Taxes Are Very Taxing This Year

By Nick Sergi

Tax time is one of the most daunting times for many people. You can spend hours plugging in your information one cell at a time and hope that tax software can take it from there and figure it out. Or, you can find a volunteer tax service (for those in the Poconos, AARP has had generous volunteers offering to do taxes for those that need it, especially seniors). Or, you can set some money aside and find a trust accountant to take care of it for you. But it all can bring a sense of unease; most people probably don’t know how to do their own taxes, and even those that do are likely pretty nervous about it. Of course, there's always that fear… the fear of missing the tax filing deadline, of being late.

As it turns out, the IRS itself might be late. For the tax year 2021, it’s important to file on time, to do your part and keep the tax deadline (which, in 2022, is April 18, but it’s not hard to fill out the proper forms and get a six-month extension), but it seems that the IRS itself is experience quite a lot of backlog. The agency is still taking inquiries from the past year, and that leaves little hope for someone trying to talk to an actual human being at the IRS during tax season this year. The agency itself may be underfunded, and using outdated technology, and they had the extra arduous task during the pandemic of distributing stimulus payments to every tax payer.

Remain vigilant, and act as if all’s normal: file taxes as normal, with the belief that the agency is back on track. File on time, and then… wait. In these trying times, it’s better to be prepared, to stay ahead of the game, instead of running to catch up.