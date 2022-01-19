Rosemary Brown Will Not Seek Re-Election

by Jared Acosta



In a letter to her constituents, Rosemary Brown announced today that this will be her final year representing the 189th District.



Representing portions of Monroe and Pike counties since 2010, Brown decided that 12 years was the right amount of time and that she will not seek re-election. She has not announced whether she will continue in politics or return to the private sector.



Brown currently serves as the Chairwoman for the Urban Affairs committee, the co-chair of the bipartisan Mental Health Caucus, and as a member of the House Transportation Committee. Previously, she served on the House Appropriations Committee, the Education and Professional Licensure Committees, and as the Majority Deputy Whip.



Speaking directly to those she represents, Brown said, “It has been one of the greatest honors to serve the people of my community both in Harrisburg and here at home. I will always treasure the relationships I have made with so many people throughout our area and I cannot thank everyone enough for their trust and support but twelve years seems like the right time for me to move on into another position, whether that be in government or the private sector.”



“My approach has always been to ask: how can I help those I serve? I have always tried to find a way and the biggest sadness I have about leaving this position is knowing there is still major work to be done.”



“My focus over the next year will remain on being the best Representative I can be until the day I leave office, and I will never stop advocating for our communities.”



The popular republican is known for her bi-partisan approach and garnered immense support in a heavily democratic leaning district. Her wisdom and leadership will surely be missed.