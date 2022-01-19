Rosemary Brown Will Not Seek Re-Election

Stroudsburg Herald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNuUU_0dpzSvkV00
Photo courtesy of State Representative Rosemary Brown

by Jared Acosta

In a letter to her constituents, Rosemary Brown announced today that this will be her final year representing the 189th District.

Representing portions of Monroe and Pike counties since 2010, Brown decided that 12 years was the right amount of time and that she will not seek re-election. She has not announced whether she will continue in politics or return to the private sector.

Brown currently serves as the Chairwoman for the Urban Affairs committee, the co-chair of the bipartisan Mental Health Caucus, and as a member of the House Transportation Committee. Previously, she served on the House Appropriations Committee, the Education and Professional Licensure Committees, and as the Majority Deputy Whip.

Speaking directly to those she represents, Brown said, “It has been one of the greatest honors to serve the people of my community both in Harrisburg and here at home. I will always treasure the relationships I have made with so many people throughout our area and I cannot thank everyone enough for their trust and support but twelve years seems like the right time for me to move on into another position, whether that be in government or the private sector.”

“My approach has always been to ask: how can I help those I serve? I have always tried to find a way and the biggest sadness I have about leaving this position is knowing there is still major work to be done.”

“My focus over the next year will remain on being the best Representative I can be until the day I leave office, and I will never stop advocating for our communities.”

The popular republican is known for her bi-partisan approach and garnered immense support in a heavily democratic leaning district. Her wisdom and leadership will surely be missed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Elections# Poconos# Rosemary Brown

Comments / 9

Published by

Local news, events, food, festivals, concerts, arts and community

Stroudsburg, PA
57 followers

More from Stroudsburg Herald

Opinion-Arrogance or Ignorance: Driving in The Left Lane

We've all been cruising along with the flow of traffic, doing 80 in a 65 MPH zone, and then BAM! - A red trail lights up the road ahead as drivers slam on their brakes because a slowpoke is clogging up the left lane. It's stressful, it's aggravating, and it's dangerous.

Read full story
40 comments

Taxes Are Very Taxing This Year

Tax time is one of the most daunting times for many people. You can spend hours plugging in your information one cell at a time and hope that tax software can take it from there and figure it out. Or, you can find a volunteer tax service (for those in the Poconos, AARP has had generous volunteers offering to do taxes for those that need it, especially seniors). Or, you can set some money aside and find a trust accountant to take care of it for you. But it all can bring a sense of unease; most people probably don’t know how to do their own taxes, and even those that do are likely pretty nervous about it. Of course, there's always that fear… the fear of missing the tax filing deadline, of being late.

Read full story

Recovering In The Poconos In Style

Photo courtesy of Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery in the Poconos. Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery in the Poconos is a place where people go to reclaim control of their lives.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Has A Question For You: What Is Your Life’s Blueprint?

Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.Photo credit by U.S. Embassy New Delhi. Today we pay homage to a man who’s vision and guidance transformed societal norms and healed a nation once divided. We celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy