Recovering In The Poconos In Style

Photo courtesy of Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery in the Poconos

by Michael Lynn

Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery in the Poconos is a place where people go to reclaim control of their lives.

Breaking the mold of boring, traditional rehabilitation facilities, Brookdale utilizes the luxurious former Caesars Palace Resort property and many of its previous amenities. The 100-acre campus boasts natural beauty and provides guests with a unique experience in a calm, aesthetically pleasing setting.

Opening its doors in 2019, the facility is maintained by 180 employees and can accommodate 116 guests with varying levels of need. There are seventy-four residential beds plus an additional thirty-six beds dedicated to patients in need of detoxification. Six separate signature suites are also available to guests requiring anonymity. Patients are admitted twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Each guest has a program of recovery suited to their individual needs. Most are housed in a residential hall for the twenty-eight day program. Those in the Signature program are housed in private cabins and have access to all amenities and 'round the clock catering. Case managers assist clients with their day-to-day responsibilities enabling them to focus on getting better. Living on campus relieves guests of outside triggers which can inhibit their ability to achieve success.

A pool, recreation room, hiking trails, basketball courts, and lake access are among the many resort style amenities available to keep guests active during the rehabilitation process. Aqua training, Reiki, yoga, tai chi, fishing, and various therapies in art, garden art, and music along with a series of team building exercises are among the activities guests participate in. “Most people's misconception is that they come here just to figure out drugs and alcohol. It's a whole lifestyle.” Says Tony Grimmel, a Recreation Specialist and 12-step educator for the program.

In instances where an individual’s insurance is not accepted, Brookdale assists with placement into other treatment facilities ensuring their needs are met. “When someone's ready to go to treatment, you have to act. You have a short window to get them in there. We are committed to getting that person into treatment. If it is not us, it will be somebody else,” says Tarah Probst, Regional Outreach Coordinator.

Brookdale completes a follow-up one year after the program to ensure guests remain on the right track. If you or a loved one struggles with an addiction to drugs and/or alcohol please consider looking into treatment.

For more information visit:
Website: https://www.brookdalerecovery.com/
Phone: 1(855) 575-1292
Address: 2455 Back Mountain Road, Scotrun, PA 18355

