Bespoke Footwear with Heart

Jasmine Martins Footwear: From Art and Sole to Heart and Soul

Walking into Jasmine’s studio is like taking a step back in time.

A time where people connected. Souls touched and magic was created. That’s how it felt the moment Jasmine met me at the front door.

Jasmine’s presence is a warm hug, wrapped in a smile, and sealed with a kiss of authenticity.

Jasmine Martins’ Footwear is in a brightly lit and inviting studio. It is the hub of all of Jasmine’s creativity.

Lasts—shoemakers moulds—are hung prominently across a clean white wall. Reminiscent of colours splashed across a white canvas. Each last patiently waiting for Jasmine’s hands to stretch, contour, and mould leathers across their expectant mounds.

Each last has its own personality. A whisper of a shoe waiting to be designed.

Jasmine does not merely make shoes, she pours her heart and soul into every sole she cuts, stamps and seals with her own special touch.

In an era where mass production, and fast fashion continue to dominate, Jasmine Martins has sewn together a creative nest. A place where creativity is amplified by comfort as functionality.

Jasmine attended George Brown College in Toronto where she studied Fashion Design and Technique.

Jasmine mused, “While I liked the course, I knew it wasn't for me. I had always dreamt of becoming a shoe designer. When I was little, I would design all the shoes for my dolls.”

In the summer between Jasmine’s first and second year at George Brown College, she discovered a weekend course at the Art and Sole Academy, located in Toronto, Ontario. The Art and Sole Academy was opened in 2014, by Jenifer Allison whose goal was to create an avenue of accessibility for people interested in shoemaking.

“This was my first time working with shoe making. The experience both confirmed and re-ignited my love for shoe design.”

Later that summer Jasmine made the trek across the pond and studied at the University of the Arts in London. UAL’s short summer footwear making course is where Jasmine met Nafi Mustafa.

“Nafi was a fantastic teacher who encouraged me to go to arsutoria in Milan, Italy. That's where I learned all about the art of footwear and pattern making.” Initially I was so scared to go to Italy. I was told that all the instruction would be in Italian, and not speaking the language I knew I would fail. After making the decision to go, I cried every night, but my mother encouraged me. She said–Jasmine, this is what you love; you have to go.”

In retrospect, Jasmine admits that going to Italy was the smartest decision she ever made.

“It was literally the best experience.”

Contrary to Jasmine’s initial thought, all classes were taught in English.

“And everyone was eager to teach me Italian and the people were extremely kind.”

When Jasmine returned to Toronto after her experience in Milan, she landed an internship with a gentleman named Nasser Vies. His specialty was creating orthotics, and fit and comfort were ever present in Jasmine’s mind when designing a shoe.

Fit is everything.

That’s why many of Jasmine’s shoes are made from lamb skin.

“Lamb is very forgiving. It moulds to feet. It stretches and recoils, unlike cow leather. Lamb simply makes a better form fitting shoe.”

Rounding out her studies in Milan, Jasmine added digital design and sneaker making to her shoe making toolbox. At the end of her program, Jasmine returned to Toronto once again hoping to find a job. Unfortunately, the pandemic hit, and businesses were closing.

“Nobody was hiring. I thought, I don't want to start my career working in a field that I knew I wasn’t going to enjoy. Shoe design is my passion. So, I decided to work for myself, and Jasmine Martins Footwear was established.”

Jasmine sources all her materials through local and Canadian suppliers. The lamb hides come from Lonsdale Leather in British Columbia, and Perfect Leather–a small fabric store tucked in between restaurants in the heart of Toronto’s Fashion District.

“I love supporting local businesses. With a lot of small businesses struggling to survive, it's nice to be able to support one another.”