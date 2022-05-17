The Ultimate Gold IRA Rollover Guide

pexels.com

When it comes to protecting your retirement account against market volatility and inflation, a gold IRA may be one of the best options at your disposal.

In this article, I’ll share how to rollover your existing 401(k), SIMPLE, SEP IRA, or similar into a gold IRA, including physical precious metals.

Let’s start by explaining what a gold IRA is and the two principal types of gold IRAs.

What Is a Gold IRA?

A gold IRA, also called a precious metals IRA is a specialized, self-directed individual retirement account designed to hold physical gold and silver, and other precious metals.

Starting a gold IRA is one of the best things you can do to protect and grow your retirement savings and hedge against the rapidly increasing inflation.

Just like traditional IRAs, a gold IRA allows pre-tax contributions, meaning that the investment earnings can accumulate tax-deferred.

A gold IRA differs from a traditional IRA in the sense that it strictly holds physical gold, silver, or other metals.

In contrast to a gold IRA, a regular IRA typically holds paper assets such as stocks, bonds, EFTs, funds, and so forth.

Benefits of a Gold IRA

In uncertain times like these, it is more important than ever to turn to assets that help you hedge against inflation and other economic stresses to help strengthen your savings.

Opening up a gold IRA account has many benefits, and can, for example, help you:

Hedge against a weaker dollar and increasing inflation

Limit exposure to economic uncertainty

Mitigate the effects of geopolitical instability

Diminish negative fallout from the coronavirus economic crisis

Diversify your portfolio

Take real ownership of your financial future

2 Different Types of Gold IRAs

There are 2 types of gold IRAs available:

1. Traditional-Based Gold IRA

With a traditional-based IRA (Self-Directed-IRA or SDIRA), you do not pay tax on the contributions you make to your gold IRA from your income until much later in retirement when you take distributions. And you can start taking distributions without penalty when you are age 59½.

To give you an example, if you make $60,000 one year and decide to contribute $5,000 into your gold IRA, you will only pay the tax that year on $55,000.

In addition, by the time you pay tax on that $5,000, the gold you have spent it on could well be worth a lot more. And this possible rise in asset value could mean that you will end up getting some of your tax bills effectively paid for free.

Also, a traditional IRA comes with a ‘Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)’, starting at the age of 72, meaning that you must withdraw a certain amount from your IRA each calendar year. Accordingly, this RMD also applies to a gold IRA.

2. Roth-Based Gold IRA

In contrast to a traditional IRA, with a Roth-based gold IRA, the contributions you make are NOT tax-deductible.

But on a positive note, when you make withdrawals from your gold IRA, you do not have to pay taxes on your investment gains. So, if the price of gold has increased significantly, this tax advantage may be a huge benefit.

Additionally, with a Roth-based gold IRA, the Required Minimum Distribution does not apply.

Instead, an upper-income limit applies to Roth IRAs. And as of 2022, your modified annual income must be less than $144,000.

It’s Crucial to Do Your Due Diligence

Those with an interest in precious metals in an IRA are told to do their research when it comes to who’s setting up the account.

The gold IRA company is the intermediary between the IRA owner and virtually everything else.

Through the company, the account owner reaches out to the custodian for hands-on management. It manages storage in a facility that specializes in bullion, whether in an IRA or otherwise.

And, not least important, help the customer acquire precious metals and place them in the IRA.

You will sometimes hear gold IRA companies say they do not offer investment advice or something to that tune.

Of course, that is not exactly right, with many of them immersing the visitor to their website in all things precious metals.

Check for Ongoing Support

A primary point of contention that can make a top gold IRA company stand out, but leave competitors wanting, is recurring support.

More than just assisting with the initial rollover, which can seem like most of the process, the account provider is there for everything else.

Your ongoing satisfaction is what should matter to them, not just an initial ability to post an alluring offering.

In other words, you will likely find yourself with a lot of questions along the way, and it is best to have someone answer them politely and in detail.

How to Fund Your Gold IRA

Opening a gold IRA is great, but having it funded with an existing plan is even better.

The gold IRA company of your choice will assist with performing rollovers of various kinds, including:

The full or partial rollover of a 401(k) or similar retirement account

The full or partial rollover of a 401(k) or similar inactive retirement account

Rollovers of less common plans and accounts, such as SIMPLE, or SEP IRA

When working with the right people, rollovers are not as troubling as they are meant out to be. The rollover is handled by a specialist on behalf of the custodian company, as well as any administration that your gold IRA company might employ.

The new gold IRA can be funded by several IRAs or receive only part of the funds that would go into another IRA.

Moving the Money Into Precious Metals

With an average setup time of 10 days, hopefully, you have had a smooth ride towards loading up your new IRA.

And once it is ready, the next big choice to make is which precious metals that will go into it. If needing more information, most top gold IRA companies have websites that function as information hubs.

IRA Eligible Bullion

One of the first things to get informed on is whether the precious metals you have in mind for your IRA are eligible for placement.

The IRS issues strict guidelines on what is considered IRS-eligible precious metals and what is not and sticking to them should not be an issue. Doubts about your purchase should be easily cleared by your gold IRA provider.

Though most precious metals IRA companies sell bullion for use outside of IRAs, including but not limited to non-IRA-eligible bullion, we will mostly be focusing on their IRA offering.

As a general rule, any precious metal coin or bar of a high enough purity has the makings of an IRA-eligible asset. The purity requirements start with 0.995 in the case of gold and become more strict as we move on to other metals.

Popular Bullion Choices for a Gold IRA

There are some staples that have made it into IRAs time and again, partly due to their IRS compliance but also because they represent the very best in the form of gold and other bullion.

American Eagle Gold and Silver coins are an example of a series with a lot of width and variety that continues to refresh IRA inventories.

Bars from reputable refineries of all four precious metals are other popular additions.

Here are examples of IRA approved bullion:

Gold or Silver American Eagles

Gold or Silver American Eagles (Proof coins)

Gold or Silver American Buffalos

Gold or Silver Canadian Maple Leafs

Gold or Silver Austrian Philharmonics

Silver America the Beautiful Coins

Gold or Silver Bullion Bars

American Silver Eagles

And More.

There is a bit of competition going on between both sovereign and private mints, if not stated. A general rule is that everyone wants their mint to run up to sovereign standards.

National mints are focusing on designing the new icon, be it the American Eagle or the Canadian Maple Leaf.

Private mints are focusing on further solidifying their reputation. After all, it has become the norm for bullion holders to prioritize items from a private mint due to its reputation.

Where Will the Gold Bullion Rest?

IRS regulation has mandated that the bullion in your IRA rests with a certified depository, an entity separate from the custodian who will manage your daily paperwork.

For example, Augusta Precious Metals is among the more lenient companies in this regard, offering up to 3 storage facilities of their choosing. If none of them are what you find suitable, you can introduce a depository of your own to the mix, provided it is compliant with regulations.

Brink’s, the Delaware Depository, and IDS are fairly similar. While only IDS among the 3 offers segregated storage, all 3 have a similar set of bonuses:

A standalone facility where the bullion is processed

Both the facility and its vaults are managed using the best technology available to the depository

They have security measures like high-defense vaults and electronic systems

Adding to that, their assets are insured with a multi-fold policy

Managing the Precious Metals in Your Account

After the account is open and funded, getting started can feel a bit prohibitive.

Even the die-hard gold investor might find some disagreements over the coin denomination to invest in. Those with less intent can succumb to external factors more easily, and in finance, these are always within arm’s reach.

All precious metals fulfill the same purpose in your account relative to other assets. More than likely, they are a form of hedge and were bought with safety in mind. But relative to each other, precious metals can have very varied utility.

Reasons for wanting your gold IRA to have…

Gold

The most defensive of the four and the safest pick. Gold has the least volatility to the downside, therefore often lacking explosive price action. It behaves remarkably in any crisis scenario, even when the setting is unprecedented.

The industrial aspect is present but limited. Though gold has plenty of utility and uses in manufacturing in a range of industries, it is mostly viewed as an investment metal. Even those buying gold jewelry often think about its pricing in weight down the line.

The widest range of investment options, in an IRA and outside it, and the most represented of the precious metals. Collectors and IRA investors alike will be strapped for choice when picking items from the inventory.

Silver

On the precious metals scene, oftentimes gold’s opposite. It is always both a safety play and a defensive one, as the metal never leaves this role on a broader scale. But within the precious metals spectrum, silver behaves differently from gold despite following its price.

Those who buy silver do not do it because it is cheaper than gold, as the saying goes, but because of its specific range of benefits. The metal has a huge manufacturing side, with green technology growing more popular. Any significant impacts in demand from the manufacturing sector would greatly benefit silver’s price.

A similarly-varied range of investment options to gold, including many new and old coin varieties that can either be held in an IRA or outside it. Gold and silver both have a very pronounced sector of coin enthusiasts compared to the other two precious metals.

Platinum and Palladium

Within the context of precious metals, these could be considered industrial metals. They are every bit as volatile as silver but for different reasons. Palladium’s valuations exceed gold these days. Meanwhile, platinum, historically gold’s equal in price, sits around roughly half it.

Both platinum and palladium have a strained mine supply. Not a lot is being mined, and mining is highly localized. In palladium’s case, for example, nearly 40% of annual production comes from one country. This has contributed to the metal soaring to new all-time highs. Despite a dearth of supply, technologies making use of both platinum and palladium are on the rise.

One might think that platinum and palladium will have few investment options, but that is not the case. Besides a range of bars, plenty of investors are interested in sovereign coins made from either platinum or palladium.

What Kinds of Fees Will My Gold IRA Have?

Most gold IRA companies have a flat and transparent fee structure. Those opening a gold IRA can expect to pay under $230 the first year and under $200 annually the following years.

The lack of a fee involved in setting up an account stands out, although you can expect your IRA to have a necessary starting balance between $10,000-$50,000.

Summary of Gold IRA Fees:

Setup Fee: About $50

Annual Admin Fees: About $80

Annual Storage Fees: About $100 (Non-Segregated) and $150 (Segregated)

Building a Gold IRA That Last

Having a company like Goldco managing the opening and use of your IRA certainly helps. The kind of experience they bring to the table, along with their reputation, is plenty already.

Yet with IRAs, as is the case with any investment vehicle, you will need to make a few leaps of faith on your own.

There is no way to avoid having to decide on what your portfolio should look like. If you pay someone else to do the job, the investment decisions still have to be made.

They are just being made by a portfolio manager, not you.

For all the safety they provide, precious metals can be infamously volatile. They are, even or especially in the case of gold, a speculator’s favorite. This means lots of entry points and bargain valuations that are not going to last.

Partly because they track inflation, we can notice that precious metals have appreciated steadily over the years. But the gains were not uniform. The price changed for different reasons across the board.

The more vigilant investor undoubtedly made good of various price pullbacks as well as what happened in the case of palladium and many say should in silver.

These days, we lament how high gold is at $1,900 and how much catching up silver has to do. Not too long ago, $1,900 was treated as a one-and-done price target that came about in extreme circumstances.

Conclusion

You have made the right decision to invest in precious metals and followed up by choosing the ideal company to follow our gold IRA rollover guide with.

But this should be only the start of a prosperous financial journey.

The goal, past getting returns and covering losses, is to have a resilient and dependable IRA that can be counted on decades from now.

