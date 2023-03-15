Family Asking For Federal Probe Into Son's Death

Rasheem Carter Photo by (The Natchez Democrat)

LAURAL, MISSISSIPPI — We previously covered the story of Rasheem Carter. Carter was a black man who found himself in a troubling situation while in Mississippi last October. While in the area for a contracted job, he told his family that he was afraid for his life after white men in the community continuously threatened him. Taking his mother’s advice, Carter went to the police on more than one occasion to ask for help. Each time, he was given a reason for why they weren’t able to help him. Carter went missing shortly after his last visit to the police.

Until he was found dead.

Rasheem Carter’s body was found dismembered and left in a wooded area the following month. He was just 25 years old. “One thing is for certain … This was not a natural killing. This was not a natural death. This represents a young man who was killed,” the family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, said during a press conference.

Crump also released the contents of the autopsy done on Rasheem Carter. Carter has his head severed from his body. He also had his spinal cord detached from the rest of his body and discarded in a separate area entirely. Tellingly, some of Carter’s remains were found recently — months after his body was initially discovered. The family’s attorney believes that is proof that he was murdered.

“Somebody murdered Rasheem Carter. And we cannot let them get away with this,” Crump said.

His family is now asking for a federal investigation to take place.