Young Girl Disappears After Hanging Out With Friends

More than a decade ago, a family was faced with tragedy in the historical Selma, Alabama. That is the place that 17-year-old Tarasha Benjamin called home. Tarasha was very well-liked and involved in the community. One of her favorite things to do was head to the flea market as soon as the weekend hit.

Sadly, the morning of Saturday, June 26, 2010, would be out of the ordinary.

On that morning, Tarasha left her home before it even hit 9:30 am. Tarasha’s friend Telisha was picking her up so that the pair could go to the flea market together. When the time hit 11:00 am, Tarasha’s mother Regina was no longer hearing from her daughter. She would later explain that she almost immediately had an ominous feeling in her gut.

“For some reason, I just felt something, a feeling in my body that something was wrong,” she said.

Regina began calling anyone close to Tarasha to see if they had seen or heard from her. Regina was able to reach one of Tarasha’s cousins who recalled seeing her friend’s truck on Cecil Jackson Bypass. No one was in the car and it was just left by the roadside. Then, at 1:00 pm, Tarasha’s friend knocked on her mother’s door with another girl that they knew. She was asking if Tarasha made it back home. Her mother was now certain that something was horribly wrong.

They contacted the police who were able to piece together what happened after the girls left Regina’s home. Tarasha’s friend decided to let her drive her truck and that is when the girls parted ways. What happened after that still remains a mystery.

If you have any information regarding Tarasha’s disappearance or whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Selma Police Department at (334) 874–2134.