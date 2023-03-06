Father Shocked When A Man Answers His Daughter's Phone

Rio Boyd Photo by (Disappeared Blog)

In Spanaway, Washington, a family has been enduring a devastating search. One of their own, 21-year-old Rio Boyd, has been missing for quite a few months now. Rio was always known to her family as an outgoing and kind soul. Her friends remember just as fondly.

“I’ve known Rio since we were about 6 years old. She was one of my best friends from grade school to high school, and then she moved away to Washington. But we still kept in touch,” said Laura Orlando.

But things would change on October 17, 2022.

That day, Rio was excited about a new development in her life. The young girl had just received a new iPhone as a gift. Later that evening — at around 6:00 pm — Rio left her house. She told her family that she was going to walk to a nearby friend’s house. She left her wallet and keys at home. The only thing she brought with her was her new iPhone. Witnesses saw Rio walking south on Highway 7. Sadly, she never made it to her friend’s house that night.

Her family believed that she was at her friend’s house that entire evening. It wasn’t until he failed to return home that night that they began to suspect something was wrong. Her family, Brian Boyd, called his daughter’s new phone. He was shocked when he heard a man’s voice on the other end.

“A guy picks the phone up, answers the phone, and he’s like, ‘Hello?’ I said, ‘Who’s this?’” her father said. “He said he just found the phone on the ground right here, so I ran over and got it. I don’t understand how she would have left her phone behind like that. So that’s what kind of scares everybody.”

When the family eventually got her cell phone back, there was nothing on it that would help them figure out what happened to it. If you have any information regarding Rio’s disappearance or whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at (253) 287–4455.