Woman Disappears While Walking Dog

Laynee Danielle Westbrook Photo by (Death Mysteries Podcast)

Three years ago, a woman vanished without much of a trace. In Anacortes, Washington, 41-year-old Laynee Danielle Westbrook was out walking her dog. At some point during that walk, she would disappear. Her dog would vanish as well. To this day, the police in Anacortes are still trying to figure out what happened to her.

When Westbrook was a teenager, she attended Anacortes High School. After graduating, she made her way to the Euro Institute of Skin Care Esthetics School. In order to make ends meet, she began working at a Subway in the year 2020. By June, Westbrook moved into the San Juan Motel with her boyfriend and her dog, Precious. The motel was known to have a pretty troublesome reputation, but the couple needed to live there due to their financial struggles.

Westbrook would remain there until September 10, 2020. On that night, she and Precious went out for a walk at around 7:10 pm. Surveillance footage at the motel spotted her leaving at that time. Her family says that her boyfriend wasn’t with her when she walked out, but she was accompanied by a male whom she seemed to have known. At 7:30 surveillance footage at a Chevron gas station captured Westbrook going there. She was with the same man.

“I absolutely believe she did not disappear on purpose. She’s not on vacation,” Emily Pepper, Westbrook's sister said.

In a statement, the man that was seen with Westbrook claims that he took her and Precious to a nearby campsite for a short bit. He then claims that he dropped them off at the motel and hasn’t seen them since. Her family is now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that would lead to answers in this case.

If you have any information regarding Laynee’s disappearance or whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Anacortes Police Department at (360) 428–3211 or leave an anonymous tip at (360) 299–1985.