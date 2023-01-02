Elmont, NY

Woman With Autism Missing After Leaving Her Sister's Home

Still Unsolved

Samantha Denise Primus

In Long Island, NY, the police are in an intensive search. The Nassau County Police have been searching for a woman with developmental disabilities. The woman went missing in late December. A missing persons report was filed by the family of Samantha Denise Primus on December 23, 2022. Her family says that she was last seen at a home in Elmont, NY at around 3:30 am.

As mentioned before, Primus has developmental disabilities. Specifically, she is unable to hear and talk. She mainly communicates using sign language, but she is limited with that as well. Primus usually stays with her mother and never leaves the house without a family member accompanying her. 

During the time that she disappeared, Primus was staying with her sister in Elmont. Then, inexplicably, she walked out of her home during the early hours of December 23rd. 

Primus was then reportedly found later that night in queens. She was about 3 and a half miles from her sister's home in Elmont. A paramedic saw the flyer her family had put up and remembered taking Primus to Queens Hospital Center after receiving a call about her. The NYPD says that Primus was then discharged from the hospital just before 2:00 am the next day. 

The hospital staff may have believed that she was homeless.

“They thought she was homeless, so they gave her a list of shelters to go to,” Primus’ sister, Joana, said. “Someone that’s non-verbal. She cannot read. I mean she cannot read, she’s not verbal, she doesn’t know how to navigate the system. The buses or public transportation. How could you send her away?”

Samantha Denise Primus has not been seen since.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1–800–577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1–888–57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

