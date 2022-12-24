Popular Toy Store Closing Due To Inflation

Kidstop Photo by (Kidstop Website)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — In Arizona, the local shoppers are looking at a bit of disappointment after the holiday season. A toy store — that has become extremely popular and beloved — will be closing down for good. The reason? According to the store’s owners, it's inflation. Now, the store will be closing down after more than 20 years of servicing its community.

“Kidstop” is the name of the toy store that has become a staple in the Scottsdale community. Store owner Kate Tanner recalls that the adults would have just as much fun purchasing different owners as they have their kids in tow. “The Icee machines, there is no parent that hesitates paying $149, and when you say ‘don’t forget margaritas,’ they’re like ‘yes,’” said Tanner, who has been the owner of Kidstop for 24 years.

Tanner started the toy store in the classroom. It was an educational store for the students to learn about running stores, counting money, etc. Then, it became an actual business of its own that sold toys for any special occasion. Some customers have been frequenting the store for as long as 20 years.

Then, inflation struck the store and the owner had a choice to make.

The lease for the store’s location is coming up soon. Along with that notification was some bad news. According to Kate Tanner, the rising costs of gas and energy meant that the price of shipping products would increase exponentially. Tanner also noted that the rent itself was going to be increased by 25%. To make matters worse, the high interest rates have prevented her from being able to sell the store to a potential buyer.

For that reason, the store will be closing its doors for good once the shelves are empty.

“So many people have touched our hearts in the past few weeks we can’t say thank you enough — except for the landlord,” Tanner said.