'Ted Bundy-Like' Killer Operating In Mexico, Official Says

Ted Bundy Photo by (E! News)

Recently, an official in Tijuana, Mexico issued an ominous warning. A State prosecutor in the area warned that three murders that occurred along the U.S. border are eerily similar to serial killer Ted Bundy. The belief is that there is a serial killer operating in the area. Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio said that the suspected serial killer had violent tendencies as well as psychopathic behavior that was reminiscent of the notorious serial killer.

“His profile is very similar to someone who became very well known decades ago: Ted Bundy,” Carpio said.

According to Carpio, the three murders in Tijuana followed a similar pattern that suggested they were all committed by the same person. The killer targeted vulnerable women that they felt they could seduce, would convince them to relocate to somewhere more private, and then committed sexual acts on them before killing them.

The authorities also believe that the killer is an American citizen who is traveling across the border specifically to commit these murders. The potential serial killer would find his victims at local strip clubs before getting them to a hotel. Every murdered woman was found dead inside a hotel room.

Ted Bundy was a serial killer who operated across seven states between the years 1974 and 1978. Bundy confessed to 30 kidnappings and murders of women and young girls. He escaped from prison twice before he was executed at Florida State Prison in 1989. Like this suspect, Bundy presented himself as a charming and personable young man in order to lure women into a secluded situation. He would then beat, strangle, rape, and murder them.

Mexican officials are now working with the United States in order to apprehend their suspect. “We are in communication and are coordinating with other institutions to locate and capture this individual,” Carpio said.