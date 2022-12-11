Man Found Dead After Begging Police For Help, Family Says

Rasheem Ryelle Carter Photo by (News One)

TAYLORSVILLE, MS. — For more than 2 months, a mother in Mississippi has been living through an ongoing tragedy. Earlier in the fall, her son went missing under mysterious circumstances. Then, on November 3, 2022, pieces of a skeleton were discovered. They’re believed to be the remains of her son.

The case centers around 25-year-old Rasheem Ryelle Carter. Carter was last seen close to a Super 8 hotel in Laurel, Mississippi on October 8, 2022. Carter was at the Super 8 because he had been contracted to do some work there. According to his family, Carter (who was Black) was being stalked and harassed by some of the white men in the area. Family members took to Facebook where they gave more information about the days leading up to his disappearance. They claim that Carter went to the police the day before he disappeared. He was asking for the help of the Taylorsville Police Department because he felt that his life was in danger after receiving threats from those men.

Carter then asked the police if they could give him a ride to the Super 8 Hotel in Laurel, Mississippi and they declined. They explained that it was outside of their jurisdiction and that he would have to find a way there on his own. Carter would return the following morning — the same day that he disappeared — asking for help again after receiving more threats. The police claimed that there was nothing they could do, according to Carter’s family.

His mother says that he then gave her an ominous message. Carter told her that there were white men threatening them and that they would most likely be responsible should something happen to him. “He did speak with his mom Tiffany about a white truck and white males in there threatened to harm him,” his cousin, said.

Then, on November 3, human remains were found in a wooded area. While the remains are still awaiting the results of a DNA test, several of Carter’s personal items were found alongside the remains. The police have officially declared him deceased.

Carter leaves behind a six-year-old daughter. A GoFundMe was started by the family. As of now, the investigation is still ongoing.