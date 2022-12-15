Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room

Marelbi Ruiz Lara Photo by (New York Post)

MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.

The Sherry Frontenac Hotel, located at 656 Collins Ave., is a popular place to stay due to its proximity to the beach and the nightlife venues. On December 6, 2022, the police were called to one of the rooms at the hotel. A co-worker was concerned when they hadn’t heard from 47-year-old Marelbi Ruiz Lara and asked the police to do a welfare check. The last time they had seen/heard from her was on Saturday, December 3rd. Just a little before 7:00 pm, they entered the room and found that she was dead.

The hotel staff noted that the door to her hotel room was blocked by a mattress. Marelbi’s body was taken out of the hotel the following day by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s team to begin an autopsy. They are looking to determine the cause of death and aid in the investigation. During their initial investigation, the Maimi police were able to learn something very significant about Marelbi.

She was not staying at the hotel by herself.

That particular hotel specializes in exclusively providing rooms to airline employees (flight crews, flight attendants, pilots, etc.). However, Marelbi’s boyfriend was working in construction and had a project that involved him working at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel. For that reason, he was able to get a room there with Marelbi as his guest.

He has not been seen since. Nelson Tabares, Marelbi’s son, believes that he knows where he is.

The same day that Marelbi’s body was found, a man committed suicide in front of the police in Sarasota, Florida. Tabares believes that the now-deceased man was his mother’s boyfriend. The police, however, have not confirmed nor denied his suspicion as of yet.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Miami Beach Police at 305–673–7900 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305–471–8477.