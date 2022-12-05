San Diego, CA

Family Loses 2nd Child In Thanksgiving Cold Case

Still Unsolved

Angel GasparPhoto bySan Diego Union Tribune

For one family, Thanksgiving is a time when a tragic past is remembered. On Thanksgiving day last year, a 12-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet while playing in his backyard. That bullet would end up killing him. 

On the night in question, 12-year-old Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos was hanging out with his cousins in his family’s backyard. His younger brother recalls hearing a loud bang and looking around. That is when he noticed that Angel was struck and had fallen to the ground. 

“We thought my backyard was the safest place in the world for the kids to play,” Maria Gaspar said. 

Maria Gaspar, Angel’s uncle, was having a family party at her house to celebrate Thanksgiving. The large gathering contained nearly 40 members of the family. This was also a housewarming of sorts since Maria had just moved into the Skyline neighborhood in San Diego, California. When Angel’s mother was made aware of what happened, she immediately went to help her son. Angel’s gunshot wound was in his back. His mother put pressure on the area in an attempt to stop the bleeding while they waited for the ambulance to come. They arrived at around 9:30 pm that night. Upon arriving, they performed CPR to try and save Angel’s life. He was then rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center for further treatment.

Sadly, he wouldn’t make it.

“I think he was already gone before they even got here,” said Gaspar.

After talking with the family members who were there, Maria was able to obtain some potential clues. She became of the understanding that the gunshot came from a neighbor’s home. The neighbor was just east of her home. When the investigators began looking into the incident, they were not sure if it would be approached as a homicide or an accidental gun discharge. 

In a sad turn of events for Angel’s family, he was not the first member of the family to have passed away as a child. His parent’s first child, a 1-year-old girl, had a heart condition that required surgery. Sadly, she died during the procedure. Angel was the second child of the couple. 

The San Diego Police Department has been tight-lipped with information regarding this case. They have details they are not able to release so that they don’t jeopardize their investigation. They have not released any description of the potential shooter, nor have they said if they were able to figure out what gun the bullet was discharged from. 

If you would like to help Angel’s family, they have set up a Go Fund Me to help with expenses.

# angel gaspar shooting# san diego# unsolved# cold case# crime

