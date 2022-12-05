Family Pleads With Father To Bring Daughter Home Safe

Antar Jeter and Apsen Jeter Photo by (WLTX)

Recently, the case of Aspen Jeter has been making headlines across the nation. Aspen Jeter is a 5-year-old girl who went missing in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Sadly, it seems that her father may have had something to do with her disappearance.

Now, her family is pleading with him to bring her home safe and sound.

The horrifying ordeal started on Thanksgiving Day. After not hearing from 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, a family member called the police and asked for a wellness check to be done on her. When the police arrived at the house, they weren’t able to find her at first. Then, upon entering the home, they saw that Crystal had been shot in the head. Crystal Jumper was the mother of Aspen Jeter.

Just days after discovering her mother’s body, Aspen was seen with someone she knew.

Later that same month, Aspen was seen in a department store parking lot with her father Antar Jeter. The store was in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Then, on November 30th, they were seen again in Raleigh, North Carolina. For that reason, the police have been narrowing their focus to that area. The car that Antar is reportedly driving is not even his. It was a vehicle that he had taken from Crystal Jumper’s driveway.

The vehicle is a 2015 Mazda 6 in the color blue.

A major concern comes from a condition that Aspen deals with. She was born with a rare neurodevelopmental disorder. The condition can coincide with symptoms of autism as well as brain abnormalities. In Aspen’s case, she is unable to speak or walk on her own. For that reason, she is always going to be either carried or pushed in a stroller.

She also won’t be able to talk to anyone if she is trying to get help.

In a statement to Antar Jeter, the families attorney says:

“Mr. Jeter we understand how much you love your daughter. I think by all accounts everybody knows and the pictures that have circulated of the smile on your face Mr. Jeter and the smile on Aspen’s face it’s very clear that your daughter loves you and you love her.”

If you have any information on the case, you should call Crimestoppers at 1–888-CRIME-SC.