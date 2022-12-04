Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old

Teekah Lewis Photo by (NCMEC)

TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.

Her disappearance occurred on the night of January 23, 1993.

Teekah Lewis was just 2 years old when she went bowling at the New Frontier Lanes Bowling Alley with her mother Theresa English. Theresa was accompanied by several other members of her extended family as well. While most of the family stayed near the bowling lanes playing a game, Teekah was drawn to arcade games. At a little after 10:00 pm that night, Teekha sat a game called “Cruisin’ World” where she grabbed the steering wheel and pretended to drive a fast car. Her mother told her to stay there while she went and checked on the rest of the family just a few feet away.

She came back to find no trace of Teekah.

Now, the Tacoma Police Department is working to renew its efforts. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, they released a new age progression photo of what Teekah Lewis might look like today. This is in the hopes that she was abducted and raised without the knowledge of who she actually is. Should that be the case, Teekah would be in her mid 20’s today.

“The main challenge with this particular case is basically a lack of evidence and no clear eyewitnesses,” Detective Julie Dier says. “That is, at this time, what we are looking for, somebody to come forth and give us something we did not have before.”

Throughout their initial investigation, the Tacoma police had little to work with in terms of suspects. They did, however, get the description of a possible vehicle of interest. According to some of the bowling alley patrons, an early 90’s Pontiac Grand Am with tinted windows was seen speeding away from the building at the same time that they heard announcements about a missing child.

Some witnesses also say that there was a strange man at the bowling alley that night. They recalled seeing him “follow a little girl” throughout the bowling alley. At the time, they’d assumed the man was just her father keeping a close eye on her. In 2020, the Tacoma Police Department made the public aware of this potential person of interest. He is described as a white male, with a husky build, and between the ages of 30–40 at the time. He had a thick mustache and pockmarks on his face.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1–800–222-TIPS. A $1,000 reward for crucial information is being offered in this case.