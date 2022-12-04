FedEx Driver Confesses To Murder Of Missing 7 Girl

Recently, a horrendous tragedy took place. A man who was working as a driver for FedEx was arrested and charged with the unthinkable. The charges assert that he’d allegedly kidnapped and murdered a 7-year-old girl after driving to her home in Texas earlier this week. 

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 7-year-old Athena Strand was reported missing. According to Sheriff Lane Akin, Athena was left at home in the care of her stepmother while her father went on a hunting trip. Sheriff Lane Akin said the girl was alone with her stepmother Wednesday after her father left to go on a hunting trip. After an argument, Athena’s stepmother later went to her room to let her know that dinner was ready. Athena was nowhere to be found. That is when her stepmother called 911 to report her missing. 

“She may have been upset at the dad’s leaving, and may have, I don’t know honestly, just from what I was told, she may have gotten upset,” her aunt said regarding the circumstances of her disappearance. 

An Amber Alert was issued the next day. Then, the discovery was made.

On Friday, December 2, Sheriff Lane Akin held a press conference to announce that the body of Athena Strand had been discovered. She had been murdered and left in a remote area. The Sheriff has not given many details except to say that a man had confessed to committing the crime. 

That man is the one who showed them the location of the body.

Sheriff Lane Akin says that 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner admitted to both the abduction and murder of the 7-year-old on Wednesday afternoon. Horner was working as a contract truck driver for FedEx and was allegedly making a delivery to her house at the time of the abduction. 

FedEx issued a statement that reads:

“Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities,”.

Tanner Lynn Horner is currently being held in jail on a $1.5 million bond. More information will be provided as this story develops.

