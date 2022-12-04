Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar

Delano Burkes Photo by (Disappeared Blog)

HOUSTON, TEXAS: On Friday, November 25, 2022, a startling discovery was made. A body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel in the 9600 block of High-Level Road. A tugboat noticed the body while traversing the waters. Delano Burkes had been missing for nearly two weeks before this tragic discovery took place.

Burkes, a 26-year-old owner of a real estate company, was last seen leaving a bar in the Heights neighborhood. His body would be found 15 miles away from his last known destination. Burkes was out with a few friends that night. The group went to the McIntyre’s Bar near West 19th Street so that they could use the bathroom. Burkes was the last one to use the bathroom and his friends waited for him in the car. When he took a while to come out, his friends drove off without him. Security footage showed him stumbling around the bar at around 1:00 am. He appeared to have been intoxicated in the footage. He was then forced out of the bar and onto the streets.

In the following days, Delano Burkes’ friends and family became worried. His wife in particular grew concerned when he did not return the following day with his car. “No matter what, he would call me. He would call his family. He will make sure that he gets home. So this is completely just not normal and something’s wrong.” Autumn Burkes said in a statement.

A $5,000 reward for information has been offered in this case.