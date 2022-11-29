Spartanburg, SC

Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's Shooting

Still Unsolved

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4pPk_0jQVHqaQ00
Leonard Lee Lyles IIIPhoto by(Fox Carolina)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Recently, the police department in Spartanburg, South Carolina has been working to solve a cold case. Now, they are asking for the public to help with any information that would lead to an arrest. In a statement, they accounted that they will be increasing their reward money as well. 

On August 28, 2021, the Spartanburg Police Department’s officers were called to the 300 block of Oliver Street. They were responding to 911 calls alerting them of gunshots going off in the area. Once the police officers made their way to the scene, they found a man laying on the side of the road. He had been shot. While they offers were able to speak to him, they were unfortunately not able to get information regarding a potential suspect. 

The victim — later identified as Leonard Lyles III — was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds. Sadly, he would be pronounced dead on October 1, 2021. Lyles had been shot several times in the legs and upper torso. 

The family of Lyles has been very frustrated with the lack of willingness to provide information about his murder. 

“Silence is a form of betrayal and for every person that was at that cookout that saw what happened to my son, our son, and remains to be silent, it’s like living his death all over again,” said Lyles’ mother, Melissa Lyles.

The only information witnesses have been willing to provide is that Lyles was seen speaking with a man by his vehicle before shots were fired. Aside from that, there seems to have been a code of silence. Jerome Rice — the mayor of Spartanburg — has joined Lyles’ mother in pleading for someone to speak up. He’s asked the public for help in solving the murder. 

Melissa believes that there is someone out there who knows the person responsible for her son's death. 

“Justice is coming and I believe that the people of Spartanburg will start talking. Money shouldn’t make you talk, your conscious should,” said Lyles.

When the murder initially happened, the family was offering a $5,000 reward for any information that lead to an arrest. Now, they have added an additional $5,000. Anyone who submits a tip that leads to an arrest and prosecution can receive up to a $10,000 reward.

# south carolina# shooting# crime# unsolved# safety

