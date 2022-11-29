Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold Case

Photo by (WRIC)

Police officers in Newport News, Virginia are working to identify a murderer. The suspect shot and killed an employee at a local 7-Eleven store and killed the owner of the store as well. In an effort to generate new leads, in this case, the police recirculated the surveillance footage of the crime. The murders occurred in June 2022 and had gone cold shortly after.

Police recirculated a surveillance video Monday in an attempt to warm up the case that has grown cold since June.

In the video — which has been shared on YouTube — a hooded man is seen walking into the convenience store at around 11:30 pm. The man is holding a gun in one hand and a bag in the other. He then runs behind the counter, at which point the police were hoping to get a glimpse of his face. Unfortunately, the man was very well covered as he used a hood and mask to hide his facial features. At some point during the robbery, the store’s owner was shot and killed along with an employee.

A customer would then walk into the store at around 11:45 pm. When the customer didn’t see anyone, they immediately felt that something was wrong and called the police. When they arrived, they found 52-year-old Preyas Petal and 35-year-old Logan Edward Thomas dead on the floor. Patel owned the store and Thomas was his employee, according to Chief Steve Drew of the Newport News Police.

“Logan had a shining star in him. He had a good heart, wanting to help people, ” His mother Susan Thomas Long said in a phone interview. “He was a hard worker. He had to make his mom and grandmom proud too.”

Newport News police ask that anyone with information call Det. A. Rogers at 757–928–4219.

In an attempt to help solve this crime, there has been a $10,000 reward offered by 7-Eleven for information. This could be any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone calling in a tip cannot remain anonymous in order to receive the 7-Eleven reward.