School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus Murders

Students at the University of Idaho have been given the option of attending school remotely. This comes after the murders of four students shook the campus. University of Idaho students will have the option to learn remotely or on campus after the Nov. 13 murders of four students near campus, President Scott Green said in a Thursday video posted to Facebook.

“We have heard from students with varied needs,” Green said in the video. “Some are not comfortable being back in Moscow until a suspect is in custody. Others are asking for in-person classes and the structure that life on campus brings. To meet the needs of all of our students, we have asked our faculty to work with each student to complete the semester either in-person or remotely.”

The University of Idaho will be honoring the lives of the students with a vigil. The school host the vigil on November 30 when students return after the Thanksgiving break. The students being honored are Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

So far, the police have not named any suspects in the stabbings.

The tragic ordeal happened on November 13, 2022. The students were all in their early twenties. They had just attended a party before returning to their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho. While they were sleeping, they were stabbed multiple times. All of them had multiple stab wounds and some had defensive wounds, according to the coroner’s report. The police were called to the scene after a 911 call was placed to report an “unconscious person”.

Federal and state law enforcement officials have been working in tandem to keep the students and community safe in the wake of the killings. They are working closely with the Moscow Police Department to find a suspect, motive, and even the murder weapon. They are following up on thousands of tips, but have still struggled to find answers. There is also a tip regarding one of the victims that they are looking to pursue.

“Kaylee mentioned having a stalker, but detectives have been unable to corroborate the statement,” the Moscow Police said in a statement. “Investigators are requesting anyone with information about a potential stalker, or unusual instances, to contact the tip line.”

Police are asking anyone with information or footage related to the slayings to call 208–883–7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.