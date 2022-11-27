Woman Disappears Just Days After Winning Lottery

Lori Ann Boffman Photo by (FBI)

This story centers around Lori Ann Boffman. One day, Lori had a great turn of events that would bring her to high spirits. Then — just 6 days later — she disappeared without a trace. Her family is still struggling with her disappearance 16 years later. won the lottery in 2006 and disappeared six days later. More than 16 years later, her disappearance remains a mystery.

Lori lived in Liberty, Ohio with her three children. She had two daughters and one son. Family and friends describe her as a caring and loving mother. Being a single mother of 3, however, Lori was looking for ways to be more secure financially.

For that reason, Lori turned to the lottery. She regularly played a ticket in the hopes of winning it big. Then, On August 4, 2006, Lori won $1,000 in the Ohio lottery.

The next day, Lori went to the grocery story with a male acquaintance. She was purchasing items for a party she was throwing to celebrate her daughter returning home from college. The party was held on August 6, 2006, at Mill Creek Park in Youngstown. Family members present recall Lori acting strange and out of character throughout her daughter's party. At one point, she cried and expressed having no place in the world.

Lori had started new medication recently, and her family that it caused her erratic mood shifts.

Lori left her daughter’s party at around 6:30 pm so that she could drop her friend off at home. Afterward, she planned to change her clothes, pick her friend back up, and then return to the party. Lori’s friend told police that Lori was driving dangerously fast and recklessly to her house. Fearing for her safety, she got out of the car and walked the rest of the way.

That was the last time she saw Lori.

At around 3:00 am, the Youngstown Police Department received a call reporting a suspected car crash. They arrived at the scene shortly after and found Lori Ann Boffman’s 1992 Mercury Sable. Her car had been driven through several front yards before ultimately crashing into the public library. The car was still running with all of Lori’s personal belongings inside. Lori, however, was nowhere to be found.

That same afternoon, Lori’s children reported her missing to the Youngstown Police Department. The kids were informed that they had to file the report in Liberty since that is where Lori lived. They would eventually file the report on August 7.

At the time she disappeared, Lori stood 5’8” and weighed approximately 180 pounds. If you know the whereabouts of Lori or know what happened to her, call the FBI at 972–559–5315.