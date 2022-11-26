Charlotte, NC

Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella Robinson

There has been a development in the story of Shanquella Robinson. Shanquella Robinson was a woman from Charlotte, North Carolina who was killed while on vacation in Mexico. Now, an arrest warrant has been issued for her death, according to a Mexican prosecutor. 

In the state of Baja California Sur, prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa is focusing on one of Robinson’s friends. The belief is that the friend was the direct aggressor (mostly based on the video). That friend is being sought by international authorities on charges of femicide — the killing of a woman on account of her gender. 

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor,” de la Rosa Anaya says. “Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression.”

Despite the announcement of this move, the authorities have not identified who the specific friend is.

An expert on crimes of femicide in Mexico, Michael Lettieri, says that it is customary to open femicide investigations whenever a woman is killed in Mexico. It is actually a requirement. Then, they do their investigation into whether or not gender was the reason for her death or if there were other circumstances at play. 

Shanquella Robinson’s mom is encouraged by this forward movement. 

“I feel so good, that’s a good feeling,” Sallamondra Robinson said. “That’s what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can’t wait for justice to be served.”

Shanquella Robinson was 25 years old when she went to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate a friend's birthday. She was found dead just a day later. Initially, the group told Robinson’s family that she died of alcohol poisoning. However, the autopsy would show that she died of a broken neck and spine.

As the news of her death was gaining traction on social media, a video surfaced showing a woman attacking Shanquella Robinson. Her mother was able to identify the people in the video as the friends her daughter accompanied on the trip to Cabo.

Robinson’s death has drawn national attention. A GoFundMe for her family has raised more than $370,000 including contributions from several celebrities.

