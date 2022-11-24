Woman Turns In Her Own Daughter For Suspected Murder Of Toddler

Quinton Simon and his Mother Photo by (Independent)

Recently, a family has had to come to grips with a potentially life-changing situation. A toddler may have been murdered — and his mother may have been responsible. Grappling with this potential truth has led to the grandmother of murdered toddler Quinton Simon reporting her daughter to the FBI.

Just a day ago, the police officers in Chatham County, Georgia announced they had arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon. She was charged with the murder of her son Quinton after the discovery of what they believe to be his remains. Now, it has been revealed that Qunton’s grandmother is the one who tipped the FBI off about her own daughter.

This was, reportedly, not an easy decision.

A friend of the family says Billie Howell, Quinton’s grandmother, was going through a long struggle with the realization that her grandson was dead. It was even harder for her to come to terms with the role her own daughter may have played in it. The family friend says Howell remained in constant communication with the FBI since Quinton went missing on October 5. During this time, Quinton’s mother had checked herself into a treatment center.

When Howell learned her daughter was getting ready to check herself out of the treatment center, she knew she had a tough decision to make.

“Her mother had to make one of the hardest decisions of her life, and call the FBI agents and let them know that she was signing herself out, and that she could not come back here, and that she was going to be a flight risk, because she could not come back here because she was going to be back on the streets doing God knows what with God knows who,” the family friend said.

The grandmother’s friend said that at the request of the FBI, she picked up her daughter from the treatment center and spent several hours with her.

