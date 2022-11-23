$2500 For Information In Macon Man's Murder

Michael Baxley Photo by (Macon.com)

MACON, Ga. — It was not too long ago that a family was struck with tragedy. Just five years ago, a man from Macon, Georgia was shot and killed in a robbery in his own home.

The family is still looking for justice on who killed Michael Baxley.

Justin Baxley — the son of Michael and a WMAZ news station staff member — has been looking for justice in the murder of his father.

“I’ll never forget hearing those words that, ‘Your dad has been murdered.’ My life changed that day. It will never be the same,” Justin Baxley said.

The tragedy occurred on On November 6, 2017. It was described as the day that Baxley’s life got turned upside down. Michael Baxley, who was 53 years old at the time of his murder, was gunned down. Sergeant Coleman Lewis with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is the main investigator on the case. Coroner Leon Jones commented specifically on the brutality of the murder.

“It’s a gruesome crime scene, OK? Gruesome.”

The police were able to find two shell casings and additional evidence that confirmed the robbery motive. Lewis believes that the case is close to being solved, but there is just one missing piece. “This case in particular, though, Mr. Baxley’s case, it is very, very solvable,” Lewis said. “If you have information on this case, even if you think it’s the smallest detail, it may be the thing that breaks the case wide open,” Justin said.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742–2330.

Lewis says there would be a $2,500 reward if the information leads to an arrest.