Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic Dispute

Yvonne Belcher Photo by Broadus Raines Funeral Home

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Yvonne Belcher’s family remembers her fondly. Those memories become more potent as Christmas time comes around. That’s because it was Christmas in 2000 when tragedy struck. On that day, her mother (Christa Powell) and her sister (Diana Weiss) had an easy feeling.

“December 22nd, two days before our family get together, and no one had heard anything from her, that’s when we really started to get worried,” tells Weiss.

It turns out that day was the last time that anyone would see her alive.

Detective Bradford Camp remembers the case well. Camp — who worked with the Green Cove Springs Police department — says that the police were called by a neighbor at around 2:30 am on December 22. They were called to settle a dispute between Belcher and her husband Jesse Owens. The neighbor heard them arguing and called the police.

“Law enforcement officer responded to the scene, no crime had occurred. There were no injuries. Officer calmed the scene down and they decided to go their separate ways. Yvonne continued walking down Highland Avenue toward SR-16. Andy went back to the house and that was the last time Yvonne was seen,” Detective Camp says.

The details of what followed have never been completely clarified.

There was a newspaper report that stated Belcher had gotten a ride with a male friend to a house not too far away. However, another friend told the police that he saw Belcher during the day. Either way, that was the last time that anyone said they saw her alive that day.

The official report would come from her husband. Yvonne Belcher was officially reported missing on December 26. Oddly, Jesse explained in the report that — while this has happened before — this felt different. “She has left before, but she has never been gone this long.”

After doing some digging, that comment would begin to make sense.

Belcher’s family told the police that the couple had a very contentious marriage. They fought often, had a history of domestic violence, and had their own issues with drugs. Despite the newfound suspicion, Jesse would be cleared after a search of his house led to nothing. He continued to be cooperative with the investigators up until he died of a drug overdose one night.

Sadly, leads became hard to come by directly after his death.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Yvonne Belcher, contact the Green Cove Springs Police Department at 904–297–7300