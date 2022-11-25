A Predator May Be Operating In Miami

Suspect Photo by (CBS Miami)

MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.

On Friday, November 18, the City of Miami Police revealed to the public a composite sketch of the subject. He is linked to one of the incidents, an attempted abduction, which took place on October 5. There was also surveillance footage of the attempt that Detectives shared which captured the frightening moments.

“The video is quite clear and rather disturbing,” said City of Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat​.

According to the investigators, the victim was a woman in her early 40s. At the time of the attack, was walking northbound on Northwest 19th Avenue, approaching Fourth Street, at around 10:00 pm.

The woman says that she saw the suspect walking eastbound on Fourth Street, approaching 19th Avenue. She was able to tell that he was pretending to have a conversation in Spanish on his phone. He then grabbed her from behind and put his right arm across her neck. The woman bit his arm and began kicking and screaming.

The woman was able to get herself free and look the man in the face. He then grabbed her again and tried to take her. This time, she began clawing at his face while still screaming. “She fought. She scratched him. She tried to get away,” said Fallat.

A neighbor came out of his home after hearing the screams. In fact, it was his security camera that captured video of the attack.

“He had her by the neck. It sounded horrible,” said the neighbor.

The suspect let the woman go and ran into the night. What makes this attack even more concerning and frightening is that Miami Police Officers are in the midst of investigating a second attempted abduction in the city on Nov. 2.

“In both cases, they surprised the women. We don’t know if it’s the same suspect,” said Fallat. “Detectives don’t want to discard that, and we don’t want to relate them at this point, but we do definitely want to advise anyone, if they recognize any of the two suspects in both cases. We are urging you to get a hold of us.”

Detectives described the subject as a light-skinned Hispanic male standing approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build.

Officials urge anyone who recognizes the subject to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305–603–6370. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305–471-TIPS (4877) and may be eligible for a reward.