Boulder, CO

Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey Murder

Still Unsolved

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4sDY_0jHrTcUB00
The Ramsey Family(Ryan Parker/They Hollywood Reporter)

Recently, a task force in Colorado announced that they are relaunching an investigation into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey. Now, a father in Colorado claims that the police missed their opportunity to catch JonBenet Ramsey’s killer.

The man says that he knows this because of what happened to his own daughter. 

According to this father — who is choosing to remain anonymous — a masked man broke into his home on September 14, 1997. The man was dressed in all black and snuck into his 12-year-old daughter’s room. He threatened to harm her and then raped her. The terrifying ordeal was interrupted by the child’s mother who went to check on her after hearing voices in her room. Once she walked in, the man ran off. 

JonBenet Ramsey was killed close to 9 months before this attack took place. She also lived very close to the house — no more than 2 miles away. Lastly, according to her father, both girls went to the same dance studio. The man also said that the same cigarette butts (Camel Blue) were found outside both his home and the home of the Ramseys.

“There are so many similarities between the two cases that I think there’s a very good chance it was the same person,” he said. “The only difference is my daughter survived,”.

Despite all the similarities, the man claims that the Boulder Police weren’t entertaining it.

“They were completely uninterested … they didn’t care about my daughter’s case and they didn’t even really care about the Ramsey case either,” he said.

To this day, neither has been solved.

