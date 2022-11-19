Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her Disappearance

Sarah Rae Boehm was a 14-year-old girl who was described as shy and reserved. She loved going to church and taking care of animals. Sarah lived in Rochester, Pennsylvania with her family. At school, Sarah was very involved. She was part of the cheerleading squad and also played an instrument in the band. Her family was very proud of her studious nature and academic achievements.

Then, tragedy struck.

On July 14, 1994, Sarah told one of her immediate family members (there is oddly some discrepancy as to whether she’d notified her brother or her mother) that she was going to visit a friend in the neighborhood named Jennifer. She only lived two blocks away from the house. Sarah had planned to sleep over at Jennifer’s house that night and was going to return the next morning.

Sarah never returned home.

The next day, Sarah failed to show up to a session with a counselor. When her mom learned that she never made it, she reported Sarah missing. never made it to a counseling appointment she had. Investigators started with Jennifer — the friend that Sarah was staying with that night. Sarah’s family was shocked to learn that Sarah didn’t even make it to Jennifer’s house that evening.

Sarah did, however, call to ask her if she could stay with her that night. Jennifer wanted to spend time with her family and told Sarah she couldn’t hang out that night. Investigators were now starting to believe that Sarah had run away. They pointed to the recent divorce of her parents and a concerning letter that was found in her room as reasons that she would want to leave home.

The letter contained sentiments of feeling like Sarah was a burden to others. She wrote that she didn’t feel she was loved in her life until she met a man. According to the letter, that man gave her everything she was looking for and everything that she “was not getting at home,”. Conversely, though, the letter also describes this man as very abusive.

Then, in November 1994, the police say that skeleton was found in Ohio. The skeleton became a Jane Doe because the police could never identify the remains. But in 2003, the remains were definitively identified as being Sarah’s. She had been murdered.

The main suspect in the case was, of course, the man that Sarah mentioned in the letter. Her parents believe that the man may have been a serial killer. In August 1994, the body of Kathryn Menendez was found just 3 days after she went missing. Her body was found in an area close to where Sarah’s body would be discovered. Kathryn was just 17 years old.

Although the police say that there is a strong person of interest in Sarah's case, both the cases of Sarah Rae Boehm and Kathryn Menendez remain unsolved.